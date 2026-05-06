Why Arsenal fans should start dreaming of winning the double

Mikel Arteta led Arsenal to a final for the first time since they won the FA Cup in 2020. That was the year the Gunners won the last end-of-season trophy under the gaffer, but they have also won two Community Shields since then.

It is hard for Arsenal to brag about the Community Shield, as rival fans would jump at the chance to mock them.

For several seasons, they have struggled to perform as a team when it comes to winning trophies, but the wait could soon be over. Because their team have come close and has failed to win trophies in the past, Arsenal fans have not approached the last few weeks with enough confidence.

Arsenal fans still remain cautious

They have had some bottlejobs in the past, so you cannot blame the supporters for not being confident enough that their team will be champions when this season ends.

They have been fantastic in Europe, and most neutrals have picked them as their favourites to win the Champions League; this is reflected in the football betting, but Arsenal fans remain cautious with their expectations.

The team has also led the Premier League standings for much of the term, but their supporters are not yet so convinced.

Their team did reach the final of the Carabao Cup where they faced Manchester City, but unfortunately they lost 2-0 to the Cityzens back in March.

Reaching that final meant that Arsenal at least had a chance to win the first trophy on offer in England this season. It is fair that their fans believed they could win that trophy.

Arsenal now have a genuine chance at the double

Despite losing in the Carabao Cup final their fans must stay confident and push the team to get the job done in the Premier League.

Arsenal now have one of the strongest squads in Europe, and the Gunners have all it takes to win the Premier League crown, as well as the Champions League.

Their run in the Carabao Cup is proof that the team has truly matured and can now be trusted to make things happen when it matters the most.

They have faced some tricky opponents during that run, and Arsenal overcame them; that should fill their fans with confidence that they can do the same in Europe and in the league, so the time has come for them to dream about winning the double.

Arsenal are 5 points clear at the top of the Premier League and have reached the final of the Champions League – fans confidence should now be very high.