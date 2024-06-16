Why Arsenal fans should understand that Arteta’s team is our best since the Invincibles

Why Arsenal fans should be more appreciative of the current squad

Many fans have been critical of Arsenal for throwing away the title this and last year, but many forget that we have our very best side since the Invincibles.

The men who went 49 league games undefeated and lifted the one and only 2003/04 Premier League golden trophy have certainly set a near enough unattainable bar in today’s era. Every team which has merited the Premier League title since have lost at least one game during their successful campaign such as the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City too.

To state that, unless we come close to going undefeated during the season and winning the title to have a team we can all be proud about, is simply unreasonable. We should still be proud of what we achieved 20 years ago but it was more or less a one off, the only other team in the history of English top-flight football to win the title and go undefeated for a campaign was Preston North End in 1889 who completed nearly 20 games less!

In terms of overall points gained in a season Arsenal did worse the season just gone than the 2003/04 Invincible campaign, but by only a point. In 2004 Arsene Wenger’s team reached 90 points in comparison to Mikel Arteta’s Gunners who ramped up 89 points this year, which is near enough nothing no difference at all.

However this year we have been far more clinical in front of goal and a greater attacking team than that of the Invincibles, we scored nearly 20 goals more! At the end of the 2003/04 season the The Gunners collected 73 goals less than the current 91 strikes bagged exactly two decades later remarkably.

We have also finished second for two seasons on the trot and despite the heartache of having not clinched the Premiership at least once, we certainly haven’t come that close since the Invincbles.

Maybe Gabriel Jesus isn’t Thierry Henry and maybe David Raya isn’t quite Jens Lehmann, but at least we were as good as Manchester City if not better who later went onto win a record breaking four Premierships in a row, all without beating us throughout the 2023/24 season!

Liam Harding

