Why Arsenal has a huge advantage in the race for Anthony Gordon

Arsenal are interested in signing Anthony Gordon, with several top European clubs also monitoring the winger ahead of a potential move at the end of the season. The Gunners continue to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level and are targeting players who can strengthen their attacking options.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also understood to be interested in the Newcastle United attacker, who has been in strong form over recent seasons and has developed into one of the most effective wide players in the Premier League.

Strong Interest Across Europe

Gordon’s performances for Newcastle have not gone unnoticed, and his consistent contributions have attracted attention from clubs with significant ambition. While Newcastle are publicly firm in stating that he is not for sale, the reality of modern football means that every player has a valuation if a suitable offer arrives.

Newcastle’s situation could also influence any transfer discussions. Missing out on Champions League qualification may increase pressure on their squad planning, even if the club remain determined to keep their best players.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern are all expected to remain attentive to developments, although competition for his signature is likely to be intense if he becomes available.

Arsenal’s Potential Advantage

According to The Sun, Arsenal may hold a slight advantage in the race due to Gordon’s preference to move to London. The report suggests that this personal factor could play a significant role in his decision-making should multiple offers materialise.

Arsenal’s location, combined with their recent progress and stability under Mikel Arteta, could make them an appealing destination. The club have also demonstrated an ability to develop attacking players and compete at the top end of the Premier League.

Liverpool’s involvement would add further complexity, given their own history and sporting project, while Bayern Munich could offer a different challenge in the Bundesliga with regular European competition.

Ultimately, Gordon’s future is likely to depend on a combination of club negotiations, ambition and personal preference. If Newcastle are forced into a decision, the level of interest could drive a competitive transfer battle.