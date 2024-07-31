Why Arsenal has not been serious about signing Gyokeres

The Swede has been in fantastic form this year and remains one of the most lethal strikers in Europe over the last few seasons, making him an attractive target for Arsenal.

While the Gunners are among the top scorers in the Premier League, fans still expect them to strengthen their options with a new striker. Gyökeres has emerged as an ideal target, and Sporting Club is now open to selling him after lowering their asking price.

Previously, the Portuguese club wanted his release clause to be paid in full, but they have since changed their stance and are willing to negotiate his exit.

This development should prompt Arsenal to intensify their interest, as they continue to scout him. However, the Gunners have not yet tabled a bid for Gyökeres. According to a report on Football365, this is because he is not currently a top priority.

The report states that signing Gyökeres is behind moves for Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino in their pecking order. Arsenal has already signed Calafiori and will now focus on securing a deal for Merino before considering adding Gyökeres to their squad.