Why Arsenal has not made Sane progress despite him speaking to Arteta

Arsenal remain interested in signing Leroy Sané as uncertainty continues to surround his contract situation at Bayern Munich. The German international has long been regarded as one of Europe’s top attacking talents and continues to perform at a high level across domestic and continental competitions.

The Gunners are expected to make several strategic additions this summer in their bid to compete more effectively in both the Premier League and the Champions League. Sané is seen as a valuable option who could add experience, creativity and cutting edge to their attacking unit.

Although the winger is believed to prefer staying in Munich, current reports suggest that he is dissatisfied with the terms of the contract extension being offered to him. Sané reportedly feels the proposal does not reflect his true importance to the team, prompting speculation that he may consider a move elsewhere.

Arteta Keen to Reunite with Sané

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has already spoken directly to Sané regarding a potential transfer. The report claims that the winger is open to continuing his career at the Emirates, but has requested a salary higher than what Arsenal have currently put on the table.

Arteta, who worked with Sané during their shared time at Manchester City, is understood to be confident in his ability to get the best out of the player. Their previous working relationship could give Arsenal an edge in negotiations, particularly as the manager remains eager to bring in an experienced wide player with Sané’s profile.

Financial Considerations May Prove Decisive

While Arsenal are believed to be serious in their pursuit, the financial aspects of the deal could prove to be a stumbling block. Sané would undoubtedly strengthen the squad, but the club must carefully balance their wage structure and avoid exceeding what is deemed a reasonable investment.

Sané’s proven quality and experience at the highest level make him a strong candidate for the Gunners’ project. However, unless a compromise can be reached on personal terms, Arsenal may have to reconsider or explore alternative targets in the transfer market.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…