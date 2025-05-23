Why Arsenal has not stepped up their interest in Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane’s future at Bayern Munich remains uncertain as he approaches the end of his current contract, which is due to expire at the close of next month. Despite the club’s efforts to extend his stay, negotiations have stalled, and the winger could be on the move in the coming weeks.

Bayern have put forward a contract renewal offer, but the terms include a reduced salary. Sane recently changed his representation, yet the new agents have not influenced the terms of the offer. The club’s board appears unwilling to adjust their position financially, which has created a deadlock in the discussions.

Arsenal’s Interest Appears Lukewarm

Sane is understood to be open to remaining with the Bavarian side, and Bayern also wish to keep him, but their unwillingness to increase their offer has opened the door to a potential exit. The Premier League is a likely destination, with Arsenal named among the clubs monitoring the situation.

Given Sane’s previous experience in England’s top flight and his personal ties to London, a move to the Emirates Stadium would make sense. His partner frequently works out of the English capital, further supporting the idea of a return to the Premier League.

However, despite the logical fit, Arsenal have not intensified their pursuit of the German international in recent weeks. Their transfer priorities may lie elsewhere, indicating that their interest in Sane is not as strong as previously speculated.

Rodrygo Now a Preferred Target

According to Bayern Insider, the Gunners’ attention has shifted towards Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. Arsenal are believed to be considering an approach for the Brazilian forward, who is seen as a more appealing option than Sane.

While Sane undoubtedly brings valuable experience, particularly in the Premier League, the club may believe Rodrygo offers a better long-term investment. With no significant movement from Arsenal in Sane’s direction, the forward’s next step remains unresolved as the summer window approaches.

