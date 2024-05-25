Why Arsenal has not yet finalised their pre-season plans

Arsenal has still not finalised their pre-season plans because there are other factors that are out of their control at the moment.

Mikel Arteta’s side will have some pre-season games and the customary Emirates Cup before the new season begins.

Some of their players will be involved in Euro 2024 for their different countries, and this could also affect how many days off individual players are given.

Standard Sports reveals the Gunners have still not made their plans for pre-season yet because they could become Manchester City’s opponents in the Community Shield on August 10.

That will be the case if Manchester City wins the FA Cup this weekend over Manchester United.

However, if the Red Devils win, they will be City’s opponents in the Community Shield. Because of this uncertainty, Arsenal is likely to wait until next week before finalising plans for the summer pre-season, including when the players are expected to be back in training.

Competing for the Community Shield at the start of the season would be great because it hands us a chance to play a competitive game before the league starts.

It also offers us a chance to win the first trophy of the season, which could mentally give our players an edge and prepare them positively for the rest of the campaign.

