Why Arsenal have the advantage over Spurs in Gabriel Jesus pursuit

Before the end of the current campaign, it looked nailed on the the Man City striker Gabriel Jesus would be joining his old coach Mikel Arteta at the Emirates, but with six other clubs reportedly also interested in the Brazilian forward (according to his agent), the move became less certain when Arsenal lost out to Tottenham in the race for the last Champions League place.

With the latest rumours saying that Antonio Conte is also keen on taking Jesus to Tottenham, it has been assumed that they would now be the favourites with the promise of a place in Europe’s elite competition, but according to the SkySports journalist Michael Bridge when talking to GiveMeSport, it is Arsenal that have the clear advantage. He said: “Gabriel Jesus has been told by Edu that he will be Arsenal’s number nine. I’d imagine City will entertain the likes of Tottenham being involved in a bit of a bidding war and Tottenham have that carrot of Champions League football over Arsenal, but Arsenal would stress that Jesus would be a central part, whereas you can’t convince anyone of that when you’ve got Harry Kane.”

Jesus has said before that he wants to go where he can play regular first team football, and with Erling Haaland going to Man City he would go lower in the pecking order, so it doesn’t make sense that he would move to Tottenham to be in the exact same position behind Harry Kane.

Come to Arsenal, Jesus. You know it makes sense!

