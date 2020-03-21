Why Arsenal have to give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang what he is asking for

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is worth a massive salary

Arsenal is currently in talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over extending his current deal beyond its expiry date.

The Gabonese attacker can be at Arsenal next season, but he can then leave the Gunners for free if the club fails to get him to sign a new deal.

The early signs point to the fact that he may have had his head turned by the other top teams who want to sign him.

Inter Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United are all waiting in the wings to take our attacker from us and we have to fight back.

Rumours claim that Aubameyang wants £300k per week and the club thinks that is too much.

I don’t feel that would be too much because he has proven himself worthy of such a huge salary.

Some would argue that Mesut Ozil merited his current deal as well and I understand that Aubameyang may become the same as the German.

However, people get wage increases based on their current performances not based on what other players earn.

Additionally, I believe that Aubameyang can be paid that wage if he left Arsenal and join any of his current suitors.

To keep your best players nowadays, you will have to be prepared to pay what the competition is willing to pay.

Most of the very top clubs pay big salaries, it is the way of the world and whether you like it or not, in footballing terms, Aubameyang is worth £300 by today’s standards.

An article from Ime