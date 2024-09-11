Why Arsenal is banned from using their red home kit against Tottenham

Arsenal faces Tottenham this weekend in the North London derby, and the match is crucial for both clubs.

The Gunners will be eager to secure a victory to stay within striking distance of the top of the Premier League table, where Liverpool and Manchester City have maintained perfect records.

Arsenal has also made a strong start to the season and will be keen to win this fixture.

Both teams are already preparing for the game, but there has been a small decision regarding the kits for the match.

Tottenham’s home kit is a white top, which traditionally allows Arsenal to wear their home kit without a clash. However, since Arsenal’s home kit includes a significant amount of white, there were concerns about a potential color clash.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Arsenal has been informed that they cannot wear their home kit for this fixture due to the amount of white it contains.

Despite Arsenal’s proposal to wear red shorts and socks to avoid the clash, the request was rejected. As a result, the Gunners will wear their black away kit for the match.

Hopefully, our players will be comfortable wearing the black kit and give their best to win the game.

