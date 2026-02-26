Why Arsenal is increasing its ticket price for next season

Arsenal have announced that they will increase the price of their season tickets from next season, a decision that has drawn criticism from sections of the fanbase.

The club already has some of the most expensive tickets in Europe, largely due to a pattern of regular price rises. The Gunners have now implemented increases for five consecutive seasons, and supporters have expressed frustration at the continued upward trend. Nevertheless, there is little indication that attendance will decline significantly when the new pricing structure comes into effect.

On-field success has strengthened Arsenal’s position commercially and competitively. The club have been able to compete with high-profile opponents and progress deep into elite competitions such as the Champions League. Their performances this season have been particularly impressive, and by the start of March, they will still retain a chance of winning a quadruple.

Demand remains high at the Emirates

As the team reestablishes itself as one of the most formidable sides in the Premier League, interest in attending matches at the Emirates Stadium has increased. A growing number of supporters are eager to watch Arsenal in action, reflecting renewed optimism around the club’s trajectory.

This heightened demand has played a significant role in the decision to raise prices. A source tells Football Insider that the club’s move to increase season ticket costs is driven by ever-growing demand for tickets. Arsenal believe the appetite for attending matches remains strong enough to sustain the revised pricing model.

Modest percentage rise confirmed

From next term, season ticket prices will rise by an average of 3.9 per cent. Despite the backlash from some supporters, Arsenal are confident that the Emirates will continue to operate at full capacity.

With Mikel Arteta and his squad delivering consistent performances on the pitch, the club’s hierarchy appears to view the increase as commercially justified, even if it proves unpopular among loyal supporters.