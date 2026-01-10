Why Arsenal is not chasing in-form Premier League midfielder 

Elliot Anderson has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League, with his performances at Nottingham Forest attracting attention from across the division ahead of the end of the season. His form has been outstanding, building on the levels he showed last term and elevating him into the conversation among the league’s elite midfielders.

The midfielder’s development has been so impressive that he is now a regular starter for the England national team and is expected to start matches at the World Cup. His rise has been rapid and decisive, underlining just how far he has progressed since leaving his boyhood club.

Rise After Newcastle Departure

Anderson was developed at Newcastle United, but his departure was driven by financial necessity rather than footballing reasons. Newcastle sold him to meet financial requirements and avoid potential sanctions, a decision that has since looked costly from a sporting perspective. Since joining Nottingham Forest, Anderson has flourished, becoming one of the finest midfielders in England.

His influence was a major factor in Forest securing a European place last season, and his consistency has only strengthened his reputation this campaign. Even within the club, there is an understanding that his stay may not be long-term. His quality suggests he is destined for a move to a bigger stage, and Forest appears intent on maximising his contribution while they can.

Although a move during the current transfer window seems unlikely, the situation could change significantly in the summer, when elite clubs are expected to act.

Arsenal Position Explained

Despite widespread interest, Arsenal are not currently among the clubs pushing hardest for his signature. According to The Athletic, the Gunners have not shown serious interest, and the reasoning behind that stance has been outlined clearly. David Ornstein said via the report that Arsenal believe they do not need another body in midfield and feel they already have sufficient depth in that area, making a major investment unnecessary.

This assessment suggests that Arsenal are content with their current options and are prioritising resources elsewhere. While Anderson’s talent is widely acknowledged, squad balance and financial discipline appear to be guiding their approach.

As the season progresses, Anderson’s future will remain a key talking point. His performances continue to underline his value, and while Arsenal may be standing aside for now, many expect the competition for his signature to intensify when the summer window opens.