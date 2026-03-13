Why Arsenal is not so keen on Everton forward

Arsenal have been linked with a potential move for Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, who continues to be regarded as one of the most skilful and unpredictable attackers in the Premier League.

The Everton forward has frequently been tipped to make a move to a bigger club in the near future, particularly as the Toffees continue to struggle in their pursuit of European qualification. Everton remains determined to compete at a higher level, but keeping their best players will be an ongoing challenge if larger clubs show serious interest.

Every footballer dreams of playing for a major club, and Everton will undoubtedly work as hard as possible to retain Ndiaye for as long as they can. His strong performances for both club and country have helped him attract attention from several leading sides across England, with Arsenal believed to be among those monitoring his progress.

Arsenal’s Interest Under Review

However, a report on Football Insider claims that Arsenal have reservations about pursuing a move for the Everton attacker. According to the report, the Gunners have concerns about whether Ndiaye would provide the level of consistency they are seeking in a new signing.

The report states that Arsenal believe he is “too inconsistent” for them to sign him and suggests that he is among several players currently being assessed by the club who have not fully convinced decision makers at the Emirates Stadium.

Consistency a Key Factor

Ndiaye has earned a reputation as one of the most exciting attacking players in England when he is performing at his best. His creativity, flair, and ability to beat defenders often make him a dangerous presence in the final third, and on his day, he can be extremely difficult for opponents to handle.

Despite those qualities, questions remain about his ability to consistently deliver high-level performances. While he has produced several impressive displays for Everton, there have also been matches in which his influence has been limited.

Arsenal are believed to prioritise reliability and consistent output when identifying potential additions to their squad. As a result, Ndiaye may find it difficult to secure a move to north London unless he improves that aspect of his game and demonstrates a greater level of consistency in his performances.