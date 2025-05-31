Why Arsenal is now talking to both Gyokeres and Sesko at the same time

Arsenal are currently in talks with both Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, a clear indication that the club have yet to finalise their decision on who will lead their attack next season. Given the stature and market value of both strikers, it is highly unlikely that the Gunners will sign them both during the current transfer window.

Gunners Weigh Options Between Gyokeres and Sesko

Despite the financial impracticality of bringing in two marquee forwards, Arsenal appear intent on thoroughly evaluating both options before committing. Gyokeres has been in exceptional form since joining Sporting Club and has quickly established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe. His consistent performances and physical presence make him a formidable attacking threat.

On the other hand, Sesko’s appeal lies in his youth and potential. The RB Leipzig striker is still developing but has already demonstrated attributes that suggest he could evolve into one of the world’s elite forwards. Arsenal’s interest in Sesko is reflective of their long-term strategy, which has often included investing in young talent and nurturing them into world-class performers.

Arsenal Aim to Avoid Missing Out Entirely

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal are currently engaged in discussions with the representatives of both players. The club are attempting to keep both avenues open in order to avoid a scenario where they lose out on both targets. This dual-track negotiation strategy underlines the importance the Gunners are placing on securing the right striker for the coming campaign.

Either player would represent a significant addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, and supporters are likely to be satisfied with the acquisition of either. Nevertheless, the differing profiles of Gyokeres and Sesko may require tactical adjustments within the squad to maximise the impact of whichever forward is ultimately signed.

Arsenal’s thorough approach in this transfer pursuit highlights their commitment to making the right choice, and the final decision could play a pivotal role in their ambitions for next season.

