Why Arsenal is pushing to add Kenan Yildiz to their squad

Arsenal continue to monitor Kenan Yildiz closely as they look to strengthen their squad with high-quality attacking options. The Turkiye international, who plays for Juventus in Serie A, has established himself as one of the club’s most valuable players in recent seasons. Juventus want to keep him for the long term and has opened discussions over a new contract, yet the negotiations have not progressed as hoped.

Talks have stalled, and no agreement has been reached so far. Juventus remain keen to retain him, and Yildiz is open to staying, but the situation has created uncertainty about his future. This has encouraged Arsenal, who are following developments closely and are hopeful that negotiations between the player and his current club will fail to conclude.

Arsenal’s Interest Gains Momentum

Yildiz has been performing at a level that aligns with Arsenal’s expectations as they scout him. The Gunners believe he possesses the qualities required to significantly enhance their attack. His technical skill, versatility and maturity have made him an attractive target for clubs seeking long-term attacking solutions. Arsenal view him as a player capable of integrating smoothly into their system while raising the overall standard of their forward line.

The possibility of Juventus being unable to secure a renewal has strengthened Arsenal’s interest. The player is still undecided about his future, and this has prompted renewed interest.

Juventus Risk Losing a Key Talent

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are monitoring Yildiz partly because of his “great tactical awareness and technical ability.” This assessment aligns with their belief that he could offer immediate contribution and long-term value. If negotiations at the Allianz Stadium do not progress, Yildiz could be sold, and Arsenal are expected to keep pushing in the hope of convincing him to choose North London.

A move at the end of the season remains possible, particularly if Juventus fail to resolve the contract situation. Arsenal’s continued interest may ultimately influence the player’s decision about his next step.

