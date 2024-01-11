Why Arsenal is relaxed about Mikel Arteta’s contract situation

Arsenal has been actively working on strengthening their squad in recent months, with a particular focus on signing a new striker during the current transfer window. Mikel Arteta has received support in acquiring some top-quality players, and additional signings are expected to reinforce the Gunners.
While Arsenal has been performing well and competing for the title, there are questions about Arteta’s future. The Spanish coach signed a new deal with the club until 2025, making him a free agent next summer.
Despite the looming contract expiration, the Gunners seem relaxed about the situation. Fabrizio Romano, in his column on Caught Offside, suggests that Arsenal believes Arteta loves the club and has the intention to stay. The club is not panicking and anticipates that Arteta will sign a new deal at the appropriate time, with the current focus being on making progress on the pitch.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arteta is one of our own and is a manager who could spend the next ten years on our books.
We expect his team to keep progressing, and we just need to get him the right players at the Emirates.
Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Not to worry, if he doesn’t sign then we can hire Henry as our new coach, win win.
All the money spent, all the players shipped out, and the freedom to build a squad of his desire. At some point we have to stop blaming players for the continued shortcomings, and look at management and executives.
what are the expectations for Edu and Arteta? They have both been allowed control and massive financial resources, and the “process” should be nearing completion after 700 million and 4 years.
Personally even with Rice, our midfield seems unbalanced after swapping out Havertz with Xhaka. We still lack a striker with that scoring instinct, and we are suffering when Saka and Martinelli have their inevitable dip in form.
We still lack a legitimate fullback in the squad, and having a traditional overlapping fullback would give us options, rather than switching out players and continuing to invert.
Perhaps it is the tactics rather than the players? Rotation and competition for starts would be another alternative perhaps.
He may get the sack before his contract gets extended if he misses out to Westham for this world class striker that’s available.
Arsenal could get one of the best consistent strikers in the world for £52 million, and that striker is the mexican Santiago Gimenez.
He regularly scores more than 20 goals every year. He is still only 22 years old. The club are willing to sell for anything over £50 million. He has also so far scored an impressive 18 goals from only 16 games and frequently scores in Europe and international level.
Westham are interested in making a £52 million offer for Gimenez and feeynord are likely to accept.
. If Arteta or Edu miss out to Westham for this world class striker, then they should both be sacked before any thought of a contract extension.