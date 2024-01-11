Why Arsenal is relaxed about Mikel Arteta’s contract situation

Arsenal has been actively working on strengthening their squad in recent months, with a particular focus on signing a new striker during the current transfer window. Mikel Arteta has received support in acquiring some top-quality players, and additional signings are expected to reinforce the Gunners.

While Arsenal has been performing well and competing for the title, there are questions about Arteta’s future. The Spanish coach signed a new deal with the club until 2025, making him a free agent next summer.

Despite the looming contract expiration, the Gunners seem relaxed about the situation. Fabrizio Romano, in his column on Caught Offside, suggests that Arsenal believes Arteta loves the club and has the intention to stay. The club is not panicking and anticipates that Arteta will sign a new deal at the appropriate time, with the current focus being on making progress on the pitch.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is one of our own and is a manager who could spend the next ten years on our books.

We expect his team to keep progressing, and we just need to get him the right players at the Emirates.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…