Why Arsenal is right to have kept Mikel Arteta despite the lack of trophies

Some criticism has followed Arsenal’s decision to retain Mikel Arteta as manager for as long as they have, with some observers believing he should have been dismissed earlier. Arteta lifted the FA Cup in 2020, a success that bought him time in the role, yet the club have not added another major trophy since then. That drought has fuelled debate about whether Arsenal were right to continue backing him through difficult periods.

Despite the noise, Arsenal have remained committed to Arteta and confident in his long-term vision. The club believe he has the qualities required to become a highly successful manager and that patience would eventually be rewarded. This season has therefore taken on added significance, as it may ultimately define how his tenure is judged.

Stability and progress under Arteta

Arteta’s time at Arsenal has been marked by a clear attempt to rebuild the club from the ground up. While silverware has been limited, there has been steady progress in terms of performance levels, squad balance and mentality. Arsenal have focused on maintaining good form and controlling what they can, rather than being distracted by outside criticism.

The coming weeks are expected to be decisive. If Arsenal were to fall short again in the title race, critics would inevitably intensify their scrutiny. Even so, there is a strong sense that the club would still resist making a reactive decision. Arteta is widely viewed as undeserving of dismissal, particularly given how close the team have come to success compared to previous regimes.

Why Arsenal continue to back him

One of the strongest arguments for keeping Arteta has been the stability he has brought. Arsenal are closer to winning trophies now than they have been in years, and much of that progress is attributed to the clear structure he has implemented. Introducing a new manager could risk undoing that work, as a successor would likely want to impose a different approach.

The club understand that regression is a real possibility if continuity is broken. By giving Arteta sufficient time to rebuild, Arsenal have laid foundations that could soon deliver tangible rewards. Trophies may arrive sooner than many expect, largely because the club chose patience over panic and allowed a long-term project to take shape.

