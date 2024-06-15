Why Arsenal may not sign any player in June

Arsenal has been linked with a move for several players, but the Gunners may not sign anyone in June.

Mikel Arteta aims to improve his squad in this transfer window, and the Gunners are working very hard to ensure the manager gets the stars he needs to continue developing the team.

Several names have been linked with a summer move to the Emirates, and the Gunners are also expected to complete the signing of David Raya on a permanent transfer.

However, there is a good chance they might not sign anyone until the start of July.

Football London reports that this is because the Gunners are looking to avoid breaking the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rule.

Signing players from July would give them greater flexibility as it signals the end of this season and the beginning of the next campaign.

Arsenal has some big-money moves in the pipeline, and they want to achieve them at the proper time without breaking any spending rules.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some deals to complete this summer, and doing it the right way is the key to ensuring our success in as many transfers as possible.

There is no need to hurry and we trust our board to make the right decision every step along the way.

