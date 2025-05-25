Why Arsenal might fail to lure Rodrygo to London

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo ahead of the summer transfer window, as the Gunners look to bolster their attacking options.

With Xabi Alonso set to take over as manager at the Bernabéu, several players are reportedly assessing their futures, and Rodrygo is believed to be one of them. The Brazilian has been with Madrid since 2019 and has played a significant role in the squad, but his status at the club may soon change.

New Era Under Alonso May Impact Rodrygo’s Future

Rodrygo is keen to remain at Madrid, at least initially, to assess his standing under Alonso’s leadership. AS reports that the forward is eager to impress the new manager before making any decisions regarding his future.

However, should Alonso decide that Rodrygo is surplus to requirements, the Brazilian is expected to seek a move away. Arsenal is one of the clubs reportedly monitoring his situation closely, viewing him as a player who could add quality and depth to their forward line.

While Rodrygo is not currently regarded in the same tier as Madrid’s marquee stars such as Jude Bellingham or Kylian Mbappé, his talent and versatility have made him a valuable asset. Still, Madrid’s need to accommodate high-profile arrivals could leave him vulnerable to an exit.

Wage Demands Could Be a Stumbling Block

Despite Arsenal’s interest, a key hurdle could be Rodrygo’s salary demands. AS further claims the 24-year-old wants €10 million net per season—figures that could prove prohibitive for Arsenal, who are not willing to meet that valuation.

Arsenal are known for its prudent wage structure and may be reluctant to disrupt the balance by signing a player on such high wages. However, if Madrid are open to a reasonable transfer fee, and if Rodrygo lowers his wage expectations, a deal could still be on the cards.

Rodrygo is undoubtedly one of the most talented attackers in world football, and should he become available at the right terms, he would be a major coup for Arsenal.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…