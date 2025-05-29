Why Arsenal might not complete a move for Zubimendi until July

Recent reports suggest that Arsenal has reached a full agreement to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, with the midfielder expected to complete his medical shortly. This development has brought excitement to Arsenal fans, who have followed the club’s long-standing interest in the Spaniard with great anticipation.

Zubimendi has been a consistent performer in La Liga and has caught the attention of top clubs across Europe. He is regarded as one of the finest midfielders available this summer, and his addition would be a huge boost for Mikel Arteta’s side as they prepare for another competitive season.

Arsenal closing in on key target

The agreement appears to be in place between all parties, with only formalities left before an official announcement is made. Zubimendi is believed to have chosen Arsenal as the ideal destination for the next stage of his career, which speaks volumes about the project being built at the Emirates.

The Gunners are eager to strengthen their midfield options and have identified Zubimendi as a player who fits the profile they are looking for. His ability to control the tempo of matches and operate with tactical discipline makes him a valuable asset for a side looking to challenge for trophies.

Deal delay could benefit both clubs

However, according to Dario Vasco, the finalisation of the move might be pushed into July for financial reasons. The report states that both Arsenal and Real Sociedad would prefer to record the transaction in the next financial year, which begins in July. This approach would give both clubs greater flexibility with their current financial reports.

Although this delay is understandable from an accounting perspective, Arsenal must ensure no other club takes advantage of the situation. With Zubimendi already giving his approval, it is vital for the Gunners to secure his signature as soon as possible and avoid any last-minute complications.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…