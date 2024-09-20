Why Arsenal simply must not lose to Manchester City on Sunday

Next Sunday, following a busy run of games which would’ve witnessed Arsenal play twice in four days, they’ll be involved in a crucial encounter versus Manchester City who are eyeing up a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

After four Premier League matchday’s Arsenal sit second in the table on ten points, two behind Pep Guardiola’s men in first (12).

The Gunners have secured three wins in four matches with the most frustrating result being a 1-1 draw against Brighton, seeing Arsenal concede two points from a leading position.

This is why The North Londoner’s are second in the table instead of on joint points with City at the top.

Arsenal have the chance on Sunday to go top and above City with a win at the Etihad, however if they lose they’ll be in a worse situation and forced to play catch up to the blue side of Manchester, perhaps for the rest of the season. Manchester City don’t look like a side again this campaign who will drop too many points, in fact they lost only three games last season, two less than Arsenal with five.

A draw wouldn’t be too bad, keeping the current points difference intact and retaining Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the season, although I’m sure most fans would prefer the three points than not!

The Etihad has not been an easy playground for Arsenal for nearly the past decade, since Arsene Wenger’s side beat Manuel Pellegrini’s City 2-0 in 2015. This was the last time Arsenal knocked the Citizens down on home soil, highlighting the fact that since Guardiola took over in 2016 City have never lost to The Gunners who have warranted four managers in that time at the Etihad!

If Arsenal are to turn this fact on its head and go on to snatch the title from City this season at last, they need to get on top of their opponent from the start and clinch victory on Sunday. Especially considering the league was lost last campaign by the current two point deficit, which could be enough to defy The Gunners campaign again.

But hopefully not!

Sam P

