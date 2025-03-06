David Raya of Arsenal celebrates
Why Arsenal must sign a very good deputy for David Raya

Arsenal will be active in the next transfer window, as they are expected to make some key signings to strengthen their squad. The Gunners already have a solid team, with many believing that the addition of a world-class striker is the final piece to complete their rebuild.

However, there are other uncertainties within the squad. Players such as Jorginho and Thomas Partey are expected to leave the club as free agents, which means Arsenal will need to find replacements for them. Both have played crucial roles at the Emirates this season, and their departures will create significant gaps in the team that need to be addressed.

In addition to midfield reinforcements, there is one often-overlooked area that Arsenal must also focus on – the goalkeeping position. While most fans may not immediately recognise the need for a backup goalkeeper, it is a crucial aspect that must be considered. Arsenal has been fortunate that David Raya has proven to be an excellent and fit goalkeeper, has been available consistently.

One of the reasons Liverpool has remained in the title race despite Alisson Becker’s injury concerns is their strong deputy, who has been able to step up when required. A reliable backup goalkeeper can often be the difference between success and failure over the course of a long season, and Arsenal must ensure they are properly prepared in this area.

While Raya will continue as Arsenal’s number one goalkeeper, any top club needs to have a quality backup who can seamlessly step into the team and perform at a high level. Arsenal must sign a competent deputy goalkeeper this summer, ensuring they have the depth and reliability needed to compete for honours across all competitions.

