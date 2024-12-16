Why Arsenal need to go all out for the Carabao Cup – A trophy is still a trophy

Arsenal finds itself in a tricky position; they’re on a run of 2 wins in 8 league games. That simply isn’t enough to sustain their title hopes. With only 2 points denying them the 2023-24 Premier League crown, their loss of 14 points in the last 8 Premier League match days could prove to be costly.

The only luck our Gunners have had is that their main title rivals have also dropped points.

However, while we should remain optimistic about winning the league, wouldn’t it be better to also win a domestic Cup?

While we have excelled in the league and the Champions League under coach Mikel Arteta, our performance in the domestic cups has been less than impressive since we last won a Cup in 2020, lifting the FA Cup after beating London rivals Chelsea 2-1.

Since then, despite our desire to excel in the English football scene, we have consistently underperformed in such as the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

This Wednesday our boys are to take on Crystal Palace in a Carabao Cup quarterfinal. Arteta and the boy’s focus should be on winning to get to the semifinals.

As Arteta said: “Well, in terms of trophies and success, it’s only if you win it. How you measure success, or how you associate that word, probably we could have a much more deeper conversation. But we are here to win. We are here to win the big competitions and the ones that are not considered that big. That’s our duty.”

After the barren draw with Everton, we have seen many, many negative comments drop concerning the team, but all they need is our support – winning the Carabao, which is the first available cup of the season, could be a nice day out and a winners medal for each of the players.

It could significantly boost the squad, provide them with momentum, give some of them a chance to win their first ever trophy to enhance their winning experience, and strengthen their mentality.

The desire must be winning the league, but even while aiming at that, can we go for all three cups (the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, and the Champions League)? As probably the least important as it could be, winning the Carabao should be our Gunners’ first priority right now.

We all know the team isn’t at their strongest, but this squad, manager, and team are capable of lifting silverware as defensively tight as we’ve proved we can be.

We’re meant to be winning these cup competitions to give the players and fans a little boost…

Daniel O

