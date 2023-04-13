Why Arsenal need to sign Caicedo AND Declan Rice this summer

Arteta Is Two Midfielders Away From Cracking His Midfield Puzzle, Here’s Why….

For years, Arteta has worked hard to transform Arsenal into the image he envisioned when he took over in 2019. He has made some headway in assembling his dream team, strengthening position after position. His midfield is the one position he is needs to strengthen first this summer.

When Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira, and Granit Xhaka are all fit, Arsenal have a capable midfield. Despite this, Dean Jones says Arteta’s midfield is in turmoil without his midfield lieutenant, Thomas Partey.

Jones tells Give Me Sport that if Arteta wants to avoid being without Partey, he should be bold enough to sign two midfielders during the summer transfer window. “There’s an obvious need for at least one midfielder, but there’s possibly a need for two with Champions League football on the table and ongoing fears, too, about how they might cope if Thomas Partey was suddenly missing from the side.”

Jones’ opinions are understandable; Arsenal just do not have a player in his position as good as Partey. Jorginho was signed as Partey’s backup, but he’s not all that good. The question is, who is as good as Partey? Maybe Moises Caicedo or Declan Rice? We believe they are the two midfielders Arteta is interested in for his midfield. Signing just one of them may be excellent, but signing both could transform the dynamics of Arsenal’s midfield.

With Rice and Caicedo, why wouldn’t Arsenal’s midfield be the best in Europe, not just the Premier League?

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids