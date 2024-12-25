Why Arsenal need to take the League Cup seriously this season – Just 3 games to go!

Arsenal need to take the League Cup seriously

Arsenal are only 180 minutes away from reaching their first League Cup final in what could be seven years.

The Gunners are set to play Newcastle United in the two legged semi-finals come The New Year in January.

Gabriel Jesus flung The North Londoner’s into the semis after notching up a hat-trick against Crystal Palace saving face 3-2, meanwhile at the same time The Magpies toppled Brentford 3-1 in the quarter-finals five hours up the road.

Arsenal need to really get their hands on a piece of silverware in aid of Arteta’s reputation and because of the boiling frustration amongst fans who are desperate to see The Gunners lift a trophy like myself.

It can’t be denied that Arsenal haven’t secured a major honour in five campaigns nearly since heralding the 2020 FA Cup at Wembley 2-1 versus Chelsea in Arteta’s first season.

This simply isn’t good enough and The Arsenal community deserve better after recent seasons which have seen The Gunners throw away the title race in the dying stages of the past two campaigns.

Arsenal could potentially win the title this season but they simply haven’t been good enough at times, before they beat Crystal Palace 5-1 at the weekend they’d secured only three wins in eight games – hardly future champions form.

The Gunners sealed four FA Cups in six years from 2014-2020 and should be looking elsewhere to win, if not the Premier League or Champions League, the League Cup which they have destiny over currently.

I know many call it a “tinpot tropy” but The Gunners have only won the competition twice in 1987 and 1993 without winning it since over three decades ago, in my opinion this should be fixed!

You would have to be at least 40 years old to properly remember seeing Arsenal secure the League Cup, in other words the younger generation of fans weren’t alive to witness the spectacles Arsenal achieved.

However despite the complaining and forever growing bitterness Arsenal have the luxury to rectify their trophy drought with victory in the League Cup, which they have a greater chance at triumphing in this season than the Premiership right now!

Arteta’s Arsenal are only three games away from latching onto silverware, let’s go and lift the League Cup and end our virtually five year hunt for a trophy!

COYG!!!!!

LIAM HARDING

