Why Arsenal need to wait until the end of the season to advance for Joan Garcia

Arsenal has been tracking Joan Garcia since last season and even reached an agreement on personal terms with the goalkeeper. However, their approach came too late in the transfer window, and Espanyol refused to sell him unless the club paid his release clause in full. This delay ultimately prevented the transfer from being completed at that time.

Arsenal’s Continued Interest in Joan Garcia

This summer, the Gunners have not targeted any other goalkeepers, indicating that their interest in Garcia remains strong. It is widely expected that Arsenal will renew their pursuit of the player in the near future. Mikel Arteta is under increasing pressure to deliver trophies in the upcoming season, and the manager is likely to be supported with the players he wishes to bring in. Garcia is understood to be on that list of desired players.

With the current season coming to an end, Arsenal is anticipated to accelerate its efforts to sign Garcia. They will likely seek to secure his services as soon as the opportunity arises. While several clubs have already begun making signings for the new season, Arsenal has been advancing in its bids for various players but has yet to step up its interest in Garcia. The club appears to be exercising patience regarding this particular transfer.

The Impact of Garcia’s Release Clause on Transfer Plans

One of the reasons Arsenal has not yet intensified their approach relates to Garcia’s fluctuating release clause. As reported by Mirror Football, the fee Arsenal would be required to pay depends on Espanyol’s league status. If Espanyol were to be relegated, the release clause would adjust accordingly, resulting in a different transfer fee compared to if the club remained in the top flight.

This clause creates a degree of uncertainty that has led Arsenal to wait until the conclusion of the season before making a decisive move for Garcia’s signature. The club is taking a strategic approach to ensure that it negotiates under the most favourable circumstances.

Garcia is regarded as a talented goalkeeper, and it is clear that Arsenal values his potential contribution to the squad. The club is expected to make every effort to secure his signature once the timing and conditions are right. This cautious but determined approach highlights Arsenal’s ambition to strengthen their team carefully and thoughtfully ahead of the challenges to come.

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.