Why Arsenal opted against signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in 2022

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has experienced a remarkable rise since leaving Rubin Kazan, emerging as one of the finest attacking talents in world football. His journey from Georgia through Russia and Italy has now led him to Paris Saint-Germain, where he is expected to play a key role in their pursuit of Champions League glory.

The winger has taken Europe by storm with his performances for Napoli before making the switch to PSG, impressing with his pace, dribbling, and flair. His ascent has been rapid, but it could have been a very different story had Arsenal made a different decision.

Arsenal’s Missed Opportunity

Arsenal have long prided themselves on their expansive scouting network, which allows them to identify emerging talents before they become global stars. Kvaratskhelia was one such player who appeared on their radar during his time in Russia, with the club actively considering a move for him while he was at Rubin Kazan.

Tomasz Pasieczny, a former scout for the Gunners, was assigned to observe the Georgian during a match against Dynamo Moscow. Unfortunately for both Kvaratskhelia and Arsenal, the game did not go as planned. The player struggled under pressure, and his poor performance contributed to the club’s decision to walk away from a potential deal.

Pasieczny later reflected on that day, recounting the negative crowd reaction and the effect it had on the youngster. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said:

“He couldn’t cope with it. Every next move was bad, from start to finish. He got lost, the ball bounced off him, you could see that he had lost his confidence. He overcame it, but if it had continued, it would have been a problem. Being affected by a few thousand people in Kazan doesn’t lead to a good rating.”

A Decision That Still Haunts Arsenal

It was a defining moment that possibly cost Arsenal the chance to sign one of the brightest young attackers in Europe. Although Kvaratskhelia recovered and has since gone on to thrive at the highest level, that isolated performance played a pivotal role in shaping his career path, away from the Emirates.

For Arsenal, it remains a case of what might have been.

