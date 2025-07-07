Why Arsenal paid more money than required for Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi has officially completed his transfer to Arsenal, with the club securing the services of one of Europe’s most highly regarded midfielders. To win the race for his signature, the Gunners were required to commit to a significant financial package, reflecting both his quality and the level of interest he attracted across the continent.

Real Sociedad, Zubimendi’s former club, had made it clear that any interested party would need to meet the terms of his release clause, which was formally lodged with La Liga. The midfielder had previously turned down a move to Liverpool 12 months ago, having chosen not to activate the clause at that time. This decision left the door open for Arsenal to make their approach, and they have now succeeded in bringing him to north London.

Arsenal Opt for Flexible Payment Arrangement

Unlike Liverpool’s initial approach, Arsenal did not pay the full £51 million release clause upfront, as doing so would have placed a considerable strain on their summer transfer budget. Instead, the club opted to negotiate a more manageable payment structure, aiming to preserve financial flexibility for additional reinforcements during the window.

This type of arrangement is uncommon in Spanish football, where clubs typically demand full payment of release clauses before sanctioning a player’s departure. However, in a rare gesture of accommodation, Real Sociedad agreed to accept a staggered payment plan, albeit at a higher total cost to Arsenal.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal will now pay a total of £60 million for Zubimendi’s transfer. The additional £9 million was reportedly agreed in exchange for the flexibility to pay the fee in instalments, rather than in one lump sum as initially required.

A Major Midfield Acquisition

Despite the financial compromise, Arsenal will view the deal as a major success. Zubimendi is widely regarded as one of the top midfielders in world football, and his arrival represents a substantial boost to Mikel Arteta’s squad. The club’s ability to navigate complex negotiations while securing a high-calibre signing demonstrates a clear ambition to strengthen strategically and remain competitive at the highest level.

