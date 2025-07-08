Why Arsenal really wants to sign Noni Madueke explained

Noni Madueke has emerged as a serious transfer target for Arsenal as the club looks to strengthen its squad with a quality winger. The player has been a decent performer at Chelsea, a club that continues to invest heavily in world-class talent.

Chelsea’s Busy Transfer Market is Impacting Madueke

Chelsea has arguably been the busiest team in England this transfer window, continuously adding new stars to their ranks. This influx of attacking talent has intensified competition for starting positions, which could limit Madueke’s opportunities for regular game time. Given this scenario, it appears likely that Madueke may seek a move elsewhere to maintain consistent playing minutes.

A switch to Arsenal could offer Madueke the platform to secure more regular appearances. Reports indicate that the winger has already reached an agreement on personal terms with the Gunners, signalling that the move is close to completion.

Madueke’s Potential Role at Arsenal

Arsenal views Madueke as one of the most promising wingers available. According to a report by Sky Sports, the Gunners intend to deploy him predominantly on the left wing, despite him playing mostly on the right at Chelsea. This tactical shift is supported by the fact that Enzo Maresca utilised Madueke on the left flank in four of Chelsea’s last five Premier League matches last season.

This recent deployment could be an indication that Madueke is being prepared to assume that role at Arsenal. Should he join the club, he would provide valuable competition and depth on the left wing. Madueke could serve as a strong alternative to Bukayo Saka and potentially replace Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard if he secures the starting position.

With this signing, Arsenal appear keen to bolster their attacking options and maintain flexibility across the front line. Madueke’s arrival could prove to be an important step in the club’s efforts to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

