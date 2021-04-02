Why Arsenal should be favourites to beat Liverpool on Saturday

Last season, which ended with Liverpool as runaway Champions of the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s team were practically unbeatable and destroyed every opponent with ease.

But by the time they came to the Emirates to play Arsenal, Mikel Arteta out-tacticked Klopp and secured a 2-1 home win against all the odds, and just six weeks later we faced them again in the Community Shield and beat them on penalties..

Obviously if the game was being played at Anfield this would be a completely different story, but it isn’t, so accoding to history and the stats Arsenal should always be favourites when playing the Reds in London..

So, with Liverpool being favourites at around 5/4 to win Saturday's game, I need to explain why I think that the Gunners are an excellent bet at 2/1 or even better.

So, onto my reasons why I think that Arsenal are a brilliant bet this weekend. What if I told you that in Liverpool’s last 20 trips to Arsenal they have won just two times? Also, ten years ago, in 2011, the Reds beat Arsenal 2-0 but since then they have only beaten the Gunners once at the Emirates, and that was a crazy 3-4 game back in 2016.

It’s fair to say that coming to the Arsenal is rarely a happy event for the Liverpool players and fans. If the game was played at Anfield I would be suggesting to definitely bet AGAINST Arsenal, who haven’t won there since 2012. Can you see a pattern developing here?

Although history can have a big effect on the outcome of a game, we also have to consider current form of course.

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 7 home League games (and that was 0-1 against the Champions elect Man City), so you can safely say they are in a good streak at the Emirates at the moment, whereas Liverpool have lost 6 out of their last 8 in the League, with their only wins coming against Sheffield United and Leeds.

So, yet again, I am a complete loss to understand why the bookies make Klopp’s team the favourites in this match?

If you add to that, that having blown their chances of retaining the League title, Jurgen Klopp will be concentrating fully on having his very best team fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Klopp is well aware that the UCL is his very last chance of glory this season and will have his full focus on going to Spain and will want to keep his best players fresh for that.

Can anyone argue against my logic that Arsenal should be the favourites on Saturday?