Why Arsenal should be feeling confident ahead of crucial West Ham clash

After Arsenal’s agonizing blip when we lost three very winnable games in a row, the Gunners have bounced back in imperious style by shocking Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before despatching Man United 3-1 at the Emirates, and we are now back in the driver’s seat in the race for the coveted Top Four spot and a place in next season’s Champions League.
Our opponents West Ham though, having looked to have as good a chance as anyone else of making the top four, have seemingly dropped out of contention and are now eight points behind us, and are now looking at trying to win their Champions League place by winning the Europa League.
On Thursday, they now have to play Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the semi final, and with the Germans having beaten Barcelona over two legs in the last round, they are not going to be a pushover by any stretch of the imagination. The fact that Frankfurt are unbeaten away from home in the Europa League is also worrying for the Hammers.
It is worth noting that the Arsenal fixture comes in the middle of the two semi-finals, and it is also worth noting that David Moyes made six changes to his team that lost to Chelsea this weekend to keep the best players fresh for Thursday, and there is no reason for the Gunners not to expect a similar scenario on Sunday when they visit the London Stadium.
On another positive note for the Gunners, West ham have only won one of their last five Premier League games while they concentrated on Europe, but the Hammers are much more consistent at home, winning three and drawing three of their last six in the League, but with West Ham’s attention focused elsewhere, I am feeling very confident of an in-form Arsenal getting another crucial win.
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
We never know the Arsenal that would show up, hopefully the one that’s ready to win at all cost.
It seems that West Ham will probably have to play Rice at CB on Sunday, as they are short of players in that position, what with Dawson suspended and others out injured.
Rice will also be playing on Thursday!
Am pretty confident of bursting a few bubbles and getting a good results here.
It wont take much to motivate us as they are one of the top four contenders in a local derby, so we wont take this game lightly.
They are very distracted as we have seen in the six changes they make against Chelsea, I expect Odegaard to have a good game as the midfield will be key in this encounter, am expecting 2 nil victory, keeping a clean sheet for the first in awhile
All this is just on paper. the actual game could be totally different. Arsenal was beaten by 3 mid-table teams
True, we lose games we should not lose and win those we would not likely win.
West Ham will be depleted after playing in EL and they’ve lost many defenders. So we’ve got to do a gung-ho attack in the first ten minutes of the game, to steal the first goal
It’s a highly winnable game and Spuds will play against the tough Leicester City
Confident will come my way only on the day our points reach 67 and above since 67 points were enough to secure champions league place in the last two seasons.
Obviously Moyes is a realist, West Ham’s best way of achieving champions League qualification is to win the Europa League. Not only is it a major trophy, but they are just 270 mins away from the Champions League.
But and it is a big but we should not take the match likely after a week’s rest we need to go at them from the off
We’ll take it as it comes, one match at a time. We’re up for it though…COYG