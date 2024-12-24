Why Arsenal should break the bank to poach Alexander Isak from Newcastle

If Alexander Isak’s performance on Saturday hasn’t convinced Arsenal that he’s the attacker they should break the bank for, then I’m not sure they’ll ever be convinced.
Against Preston, Isak was a monster, asking questions of the tractor Boys defenders that they couldn’t answer. He didn’t just score a hat-trick; those three goals crowned an already great performance, as statistics suggest.
Alexander Isak’s game by numbers vs. Ipswich:
– 9 touches in the opposition box
– 5 shots
– 5 shots on target
– 3 big chances
– 3 goals
– 2 chances created
That hat-trick on Saturday makes it 10 goals for him in the Premier League this season. He now has 14 goal contributions (G/A) in 15 games.
The Swede is certainly a player Arsenal should be trying to bring on board. Transfer guru David Ornstein recently revealed on The Athletic podcast how Arsenal are longtime admirers of the Newcastle man and would jump at the opportunity to sign him, despite the high fee expected for that deal.
It was disappointing that in the summer of 2022, Arsenal, who had Isak on their radar, didn’t try to hijack his £63 million move to St. James’ Park. Now, they may have to pay a fortune for his services, but it is well worth it. Not many were sure the Swedish striker was meant for the Premier League, but with 41 goals in 67 games, he has surely proven that he was made for it.
🇸🇪 Alexander Isak | Newcastle – Last 4 Premier League Games:
▪️ ⚽️🅰️vs Liverpool
▪️ ⚽️ vs Brentford
▪️ ⚽️🅰️vs Leicester
▪️ ⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Ipswich
Back to his absolute best, Should Arsenal try to get him in January? #PremierLeague #Newcastle #Arsenal #TransferNews pic.twitter.com/8vN7hUgwrX
— Scandi.Scout (@scandiscout1) December 22, 2024
Arsenal can show their ambitions of winning the league by going for Alexander Isak. This Arteta project, with the many chances they create and waste, needs a goal poacher like him. Unlike Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic, he is a player I feel would be excited to join Arteta’s project.
Newcastle should be offered a hard-to-refuse transfer offer. They pocket it, and we get our hitman.
Isak is Premier League proven, technically gifted, and can score goals at will. His presence terrifies defenders. Surely if we were to break every transfer record, we should do so for him.
daniel O
I’m not even close to being convinced and it has little to do with his at least short-term significant success in the PL (which I expected even before he entered the league).
As long as the club is doing well (albeit not in first place) especially with the financial constraints which all league teams are dealing with (even Chelsea perhaps at this point 🤦♂️), that “breaking the bank” for virtually any player would be foolish. btw, before I’m accused of being just a miser, I was all for the funds spent for Rice as the club was in a different situation and he really was about as close to a sure thing as you would ever have an opportunity to secure.
Agreed on Rice! I like the look of Duran at Villa! Young and hungry and seems to have something special about him. I think we could get him with a strong offer.
Pay what he’s worth certainly, but do not break the bank.
Like who are arsenal do u like think you are Real Madrid. Think u can poach any player 😂 don’t make me laugh 😆 seriously this obsession is a bit freaky. Your not getting him 😂
Don’t like let that envy like show too much or we may like even like your post.
Sorry to talk off point, but that Roger boy in Villa in an asset Arteta should break bank for. As for Isak, he’s good but not Ronaldo or Messi or Suares or Sanchez or Salah. He’s OK, but not to break bank for him.