Why Arsenal should break the bank to poach Alexander Isak from Newcastle

If Alexander Isak’s performance on Saturday hasn’t convinced Arsenal that he’s the attacker they should break the bank for, then I’m not sure they’ll ever be convinced.

Against Preston, Isak was a monster, asking questions of the tractor Boys defenders that they couldn’t answer. He didn’t just score a hat-trick; those three goals crowned an already great performance, as statistics suggest.

Alexander Isak’s game by numbers vs. Ipswich:

– 9 touches in the opposition box

– 5 shots

– 5 shots on target

– 3 big chances

– 3 goals

– 2 chances created

That hat-trick on Saturday makes it 10 goals for him in the Premier League this season. He now has 14 goal contributions (G/A) in 15 games.

The Swede is certainly a player Arsenal should be trying to bring on board. Transfer guru David Ornstein recently revealed on The Athletic podcast how Arsenal are longtime admirers of the Newcastle man and would jump at the opportunity to sign him, despite the high fee expected for that deal.

It was disappointing that in the summer of 2022, Arsenal, who had Isak on their radar, didn’t try to hijack his £63 million move to St. James’ Park. Now, they may have to pay a fortune for his services, but it is well worth it. Not many were sure the Swedish striker was meant for the Premier League, but with 41 goals in 67 games, he has surely proven that he was made for it.

🇸🇪 Alexander Isak | Newcastle – Last 4 Premier League Games: ▪️ ⚽️🅰️vs Liverpool

▪️ ⚽️ vs Brentford

▪️ ⚽️🅰️vs Leicester

▪️ ⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Ipswich Back to his absolute best, Should Arsenal try to get him in January? #PremierLeague #Newcastle #Arsenal #TransferNews pic.twitter.com/8vN7hUgwrX — Scandi.Scout (@scandiscout1) December 22, 2024

Arsenal can show their ambitions of winning the league by going for Alexander Isak. This Arteta project, with the many chances they create and waste, needs a goal poacher like him. Unlike Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic, he is a player I feel would be excited to join Arteta’s project.

Newcastle should be offered a hard-to-refuse transfer offer. They pocket it, and we get our hitman.

Isak is Premier League proven, technically gifted, and can score goals at will. His presence terrifies defenders. Surely if we were to break every transfer record, we should do so for him.

daniel O

