Why Arsenal should buy Buendia rather than Odegaard

Buendia signing will make more sense than Odegaard
Reports recently emerged that Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit for Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia.
The news did not go right with some sections of the fan base. Some pointed out that Arsenal should look at players plying their trade at a better league than the Championship. While others say that the Gunners should make Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard their priority signing over anyone.
However, there are few aspects that makes Odegaard’s signing irrational. First, Arsenal don’t have the say on the Norwegian international, who is believed to be given more chances at Santiago Bernabeu next season.
Second, the young midfielder won’t come cheap. And third, most important of all, he plays in the preferred position of Emile Smith Rowe.
If the Gunners do pass the first stage of convincing Real Madrid to sell their coveted 22-year-old, they will be duly expected to stump up a big price.
That purchase might end up with a big hole in Arsenal’s transfer budget for the upcoming show window. Currently valued at €40.00m by the Transfermarkt, he will definitely have many suitors at that price tag.
Thus, it is safe to say that a bidding war will shoot up his price. And let’s say if the London club somehow accrue the funds to purchase him outright from Spain, Mikel Arteta then will be left with a difficult decision to make.
Whether to play Emile Smith Rowe or Odegaard in the number 10 position. If Arteta goes ahead with the Madrid loanee, he might impede the development of the Englishman as an attacking midfielder because the 20-year-old will be naturally shifted to the left-wing.
Signing Buendia instead of Odegaard might solve this problem. The Argentine can play as a right-winger with equal effect. As a result, the Hale End graduate and Buendia can play alongside each other.
In others words, the Smith Rowe-Buendia partnership might be better suited to all parties than the Smith Rowe-Odegaard partnership.
The Norwich man likes to play in the “half-spaces” like Smith Rowe, when deployed as a winger. But he can also beat his man on the line to put in some delicious crosses.
That flexible approach might not come to fruition if Arsenal sign Odegaard.
With the signing of Buendia, Arsenal would also be able to cover any future injuries to Smith Rowe with a solid backup.
The Argentine’s numbers this season in the Championship have also been exceptional. He has recorded an astonishing 32 goal contributions in just 39 appearances.
It is worth pointing out that he has achieved those number when deployed as a right winger.
Arsenal signing the Championship player of this season won’t be a bad decision at all. In the end, it might be a better decision than signing the talented Martin Odegaard.
Keep Odegaard if he can cost about £25 million.
I think he needs another season in the EPL and he will come good. I have seen enough confidence in possession with him. We don’t have enough of this type.
Reminds me of the Cesc, Nasri, Rosicky, Diaby, Wilshere types of old. All they needed back then were proper tactics from the manager, DM, proper CB and a keeper to take make us challengers.
I say try to sign him if we can get him cheaper.
Thanks for this write up, but you have also forgotten that Saka plays better as a right winger and we also have Pepe too, we are short of numbers from the left Wing, let ESR learn and develop as a left sided midfielder, some of the best 10 all started from there eg Ozil, Carzola & Debrunye.
I prefer buendia to Odegard, he is more direct, scores more goals & assist while he is robust too.
I still don’t get d point of this article. is d writer suggesting no odegaard becos of Rowe’s playing time?
The writer gave 3 solid points. Read up again please
Keep an eye on this one, Benge is usually fairly reliable ;
“Though a formal bid has not been made for Buendia, a source close to the situation has indicated that that is expected to change in the coming days. Buendia would be extremely interested in moving to the Emirates Stadium & he would be prepared to push for that deal.”
ITK season is upon us .
How I’ve missed this ,can’t wait for all the players we aren’t going to be signing that are done deals .
Does he want to play RW though?
Exactly my question too.. what if Buendia wants to also play in Emile Smith’s preferred position too?
We need to be ruthless in our recruitment. Sign those that will make us better.
If we want to become great again we need great players. Emi Buendia is just that….. a quality player. He can be a new Pires. Different style but Buendia is that good. My problem with Arteta is he will not understand the magic and dance of football and I fear he will buy grey functional players without that magic. Without an eye for for those special players who will meld with our own special players, Saka, ESR, Martinelli, Balogun, we will not challenge at the top. Arteta could easily ruin Buendia, but if he relinquishes micro control management, and gives Buendia ‘space’ to perform, we would have a very important part of our Jigsaw. Maybe if we can get Yves Bissouma too. I don’t trust Arteta at all, deluded, but I do trust the young players we have and the players we could sign and they may carry Mr Control, Arteta to a good place.
Your major reason is that even if we have the chance to get Odegaard, we should prioritize ESR?
1. So what if Odegaard is better than ESR? We should loose out simply because we want to have the later play?
2. Dent in the transfer budget is okay if we’re fixing a problem with actual deficiency. I don’t think ESR is adequate at 10. He does have a sublime touch, but he’s an Ozil when he looses the ball. Take Bentekes goal against us. If ESR had actually put pressure on Zaha, Partey may not have had to plough through him.
3. We’re only supposed to have one player? No backups?
4. Wanting ESR to start because buendia plays on the right could stem the development of Saka on the right. Moving Saka left would mean steming the development of martinelli. Not to vector in Pepe and Aubameyang. Doesnt this perspective weaken your point?
40m for a player who has yet to be awarded his first full international Cap and who never pulled up trees during the season Norwich were relegated?Compare such a deal for a winger which we do not need,to Leicester City who are apparently on the verge of signing Soumare from Lille for 21m.Left footed central midfielder,6’2″ powerful and quick. Basically an upgrade on Xhaka.Now that is what I would call an excellent acquisition.
Leicester recruitment has been top notch in the last decade, very good team they have there, if arsenal recruitment is that good we would have had better players for every position
I am with you Grandad regarding Soumare. The punks running football operations are useless. A Partey-Soumare pivot would have been indeed something to behold. But we seem to be fixated on Bissouma who will be more expensive because of his EPL experience. I personally have no faith in Edu and Arteta. But this the hand Arsenal have been dealt (their own choice!), so we need to rely more on hope than expectation now.
We need an established CAM, ESR can learn from the person, I see ESR as rosicky, Nasri type not like De brune or a proper 10
Good write-up.
Am I the only one not convinced by Odegaard? 1 goal and 1 assist in 13 EPL appearances doesn’t scream must sign. Ceballos did well last term and earned a recall but did not replicate that form, if anything he was clumsier – the 2nd red in the EPL semi at Villareal was the latest in a number of missteps costing points. Odegaard was largely anonymous in the second leg. He should come back on loan for another season and if he performs better, then we sign.
On the other hand, Emi is a proven creator. He has played well in the EPL with a struggling Norwich side and was head and shoulders above everybody in the championship – He would do for Arsenal what Grealish/Maddison do for Villa/Leicester – create chances. This is what we have struggled with since Ozil dipped considerably. We should be scoring 65+ goals a season, not mid-fifties. I appreciate personnel is a big part of this, but if the chances are created, we will score.
Odegaard will cost more as a punt, while Emi will have a point to prove as well as a decent resale value in both EPL and Championship. It is a no-brainer in my opinion.
buendia was in the top5 chances created in epl the last time out. So emi fo me