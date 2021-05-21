Why Arsenal should buy Buendia rather than Odegaard

Buendia signing will make more sense than Odegaard

Reports recently emerged that Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit for Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia.

The news did not go right with some sections of the fan base. Some pointed out that Arsenal should look at players plying their trade at a better league than the Championship. While others say that the Gunners should make Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard their priority signing over anyone.

However, there are few aspects that makes Odegaard’s signing irrational. First, Arsenal don’t have the say on the Norwegian international, who is believed to be given more chances at Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Second, the young midfielder won’t come cheap. And third, most important of all, he plays in the preferred position of Emile Smith Rowe.

If the Gunners do pass the first stage of convincing Real Madrid to sell their coveted 22-year-old, they will be duly expected to stump up a big price.

That purchase might end up with a big hole in Arsenal’s transfer budget for the upcoming show window. Currently valued at €40.00m by the Transfermarkt, he will definitely have many suitors at that price tag.

Thus, it is safe to say that a bidding war will shoot up his price. And let’s say if the London club somehow accrue the funds to purchase him outright from Spain, Mikel Arteta then will be left with a difficult decision to make.

Whether to play Emile Smith Rowe or Odegaard in the number 10 position. If Arteta goes ahead with the Madrid loanee, he might impede the development of the Englishman as an attacking midfielder because the 20-year-old will be naturally shifted to the left-wing.

Signing Buendia instead of Odegaard might solve this problem. The Argentine can play as a right-winger with equal effect. As a result, the Hale End graduate and Buendia can play alongside each other.

In others words, the Smith Rowe-Buendia partnership might be better suited to all parties than the Smith Rowe-Odegaard partnership.

The Norwich man likes to play in the “half-spaces” like Smith Rowe, when deployed as a winger. But he can also beat his man on the line to put in some delicious crosses.

That flexible approach might not come to fruition if Arsenal sign Odegaard.

With the signing of Buendia, Arsenal would also be able to cover any future injuries to Smith Rowe with a solid backup.

The Argentine’s numbers this season in the Championship have also been exceptional. He has recorded an astonishing 32 goal contributions in just 39 appearances.

It is worth pointing out that he has achieved those number when deployed as a right winger.

Arsenal signing the Championship player of this season won’t be a bad decision at all. In the end, it might be a better decision than signing the talented Martin Odegaard.

Yash Bisht