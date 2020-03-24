Why Arsenal should consider selling Lacazette instead of Aubameyang in the next transfer window

Arsenal is prepared for a long summer that should involve a lot of activity in the transfer market.

Players are expected to be bought and sold by the Gunners when the window opens but one player the club doesn’t want to lose is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon star has been Arsenal’s most important player in the last two seasons and his current deal expires after this season.

It is understandable that Arsenal is desperate to keep Aubameyang and I think that they should do that at all cost including selling Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette has been a fine player for Arsenal but the Frenchman has never really had a spectacular season as an Arsenal player.

I believe that he should be the attacker that Arsenal sell, here are my reasons:

I think that Aubameyang deserves what he is demanding from Arsenal and if they can get Lacazette off their payroll they would be able to pay Aubameyang the £300k per week that he is demanding.

I also believe that Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah will become better players next season and they can support Aubameyang in terms of scoring the goals.

Lastly, I think that Lacazette is too unreliable for us to trust to score the goals that we need.

Put all that together and it is a no brainer that Aubameyang should be kept and if necessary, Lacazette sold to raise the money to pay Auba.