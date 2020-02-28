Why Arsenal should consider turning Bukayo Saka into a full back permanently

Bukayo Saka has made a strong case to be converted into a full back full time.

Arsenal has been blessed with having Bukayo Saka in their team this season and the youngster continues to show his worth.

He has played well on the left-wing as a winger and has continued to impress as a left-back for Arsenal this season.

The youngster has played more as a left-back than as a left-winger thanks to the series of injuries that our left-backs have suffered this season.

Saka is developing into an exciting attacking left-back and I think he can make a career for himself in that position.

He has said that he prefers to play as an attacking player but expressed his willingness to play wherever the team wants him.

Saka can become Arsenal’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool youngster was a midfielder as a youth team player at Liverpool and has become one of the world’s best full-backs because of his ability to make an assist.

I know that Trent Alexander-Arnold is a right-back but it is the principle I am talking about here, a young full-back that is basically a winger as well, a fully-fledged wing-back.

Just like Trent, Saka is not the best defender at Arsenal, but his ability to make a contribution to attack makes him a valuable asset.

I understand why Saka would want to play further forward, but I also believe that he can become Arsenal’s creative force as a left-back and Mikel Arteta should consider helping him develop his career in that area.