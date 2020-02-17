Arsenal could possess a fresh exciting forward line next season if they are bold and have the right vision.

Arsenal will be expected to make several signings when the next transfer window comes around and there is every chance the club could spring a surprise.

If Arsenal’s defence continues as it has recently there may not be as many changes as what was expected just a few weeks ago.

I am of the opinion that other positions need to be refreshed if Arsenal is to do better next season than they have this campaign.

One position I believe that needs an overhaul is the attack, and I propose that Arsenal should look to bring in Timo Werner of RB Leipzig.

The German will be highly coveted in the summer and there is no reason why Arsenal cannot be in the hunt to sign the 23-year-old.

He would be an expensive acquisition for sure but I think Arsenal can get him with a player-plus-cash deal. The player Arsenal can use to make this deal happen would be Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman did score on Sunday afternoon, however, he has clearly gone backwards this season but he does retain a decent transfer valuation.

For his part, Werner has already scored 20 times in the Bundesliga and on current form he will continue to find the back of the net.

Arsenal cannot continue to rely on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and it is looking increasingly likely that he will also be sold in the summer.

That means that the Gunners will need to bring in at least one high quality forward and Werner looks like an ideal replacement.

Losing both Aubameyang and Lacazette need not have such an impact if a player of Werner’s calibre is brought in and with Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal would have a fresh young attack to build the team around as the old guard moves on.

An article by Ime