Why Arsenal should extend Lacazette’s contract this summer

Why we SHOULD now keep Laca

At the beginning of the season I think most Arsenal fans were up for selling Laca. He only had a year left on his contract, had never been a regular starter, and I would say most of us are fed up with seeing players leave on a free!

The situation has since changed with Auba leaving mid season, meaning we could not sell Laca in January. As we move into the summer transfer window, and regardless of where we finish, it seems a new striker is incoming, possibly even two!

The question is, how should we keep the squad competitive, and have depth, especially if we have extra European games?

At the moment it looks as if Nketiah and Laca are leaving in the summer, which leaves us with Balogun as our only recognised striker. So do we sign a new striker, with Balogun as our main backup? Try Martinelli up front? Sign two new strikers?

If Laca would be happy playing more of a squad role next season onwards, I would keep him as our main backup striker and sign another striker for the starting XI. Nketiah is simply not even good enough for the bench, so I am happy he can go.

Why is this my favoured option? Whilst Laca doesn’t get enough goals, he is a great team player. He seems to love the club, and has plenty of EPL experience under his belt. Any new player coming from abroad needs time to adapt to the EPL, and think relying on Balogun and to a lesser extent Martinelli, as the backup, would be a risky move. Even riskier if we sign two new strikers from abroad, with no guarantees either will adapt.

We also have to realise that Arsenal will probably go for a younger forward, so Laca’s experience would really be needed. If Laca would be happy continuing in more of a squad role, like he was doing pre Auba exit, then I say keep him, whilst a new striker beds in. Given Laca’s age, he’d want at least a 2 year contract, which I feel is still good for the club as well. It gives us the option to sell after a year and get a little back if we want to.

What is your favourite striker option for the summer? Mine is option A.

A

Sign a new striker

Laca/Martinelli main backup

Balogun loan

B

Sign a new striker

Matinelli/Balogun main backup

C

Sign 2 new strikers

One of the new strikers/Martinelli main backup

Balogun loan

Jonbo