Why Arsenal should not be too worried about Bayern’s interest in Martinelli

Arsenal could be forced to fend off interest in Gabriel Martinelli this summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly considering a move for the Brazilian. The German giants are actively searching for a new winger after parting ways with Leroy Sane and have been linked with several high-profile wide forwards.

While Arsenal are focused on strengthening their own squad, they may find themselves on the defensive if Bayern pursue one of their key players. Martinelli has been a regular performer for Mikel Arteta’s side and remains a vital part of the club’s attacking plans.

Nico Williams Remains Primary Target for Bayern and Arsenal

Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are currently in the race to sign Nico Williams, who is attracting widespread attention following his impressive performances. Williams is understood to prefer a move to Barcelona, but with the Spanish club facing financial difficulties, a switch to either Arsenal or Bayern could become a more realistic option.

According to The Sun, Bayern Munich are keeping their options open and have drawn up a shortlist of alternatives in case their top targets prove unattainable. One of the players on that list is Martinelli, although he is not the Bavarians’ first-choice signing. The report suggests that Rafael Leão of AC Milan is currently their priority, with Martinelli seen as a secondary option.

Arsenal Unlikely to Sanction Sale of Key Attacker

Despite the interest from Germany, Arsenal are not expected to entertain any bids for Martinelli. The Brazilian has not indicated any desire to leave the Emirates, and the club does not view him as a player who should be moved on during the current transfer window. His consistent contributions on the pitch have cemented his place in Arteta’s plans, and the Gunners remain committed to building their squad around talented individuals like him.

Although the lure of playing for Bayern Munich may be appealing to any player, Arsenal appear confident in retaining Martinelli’s services for the foreseeable future. Unless an exceptional offer is made or a superior replacement becomes available, the club is unlikely to consider parting with one of its most dynamic attacking talents.

