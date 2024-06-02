Why Arsenal should not entertain any approach from Liverpool for Ramsdale

Arsenal might be open to parting ways with Aaron Ramsdale, but it’s important for them to be wise not to strengthen a direct rival. Indeed, Manchester City could surely be Arsenal’s biggest challenge in the title race next season. But you know what? Liverpool, who were challenging at the top of the table right up until the last month of the season, could also shake things up again with their new boss, Arne Slot, at the helm. The gunners should be keeping a close watch on them as well as Man City..

The rivalry aside, Liverpool is an awesome team! Klopp has left, but he’s leaving behind a capable squad. With some fantastic new signings this summer, they should definitely be in the title race next season.

That said, according to Teamtalk , Arne Slot, the new Liverpool boss, has his sights set on Arsenal custodian Aaron Ramsdale—he sees the Gunner as a quality backup and competition for Alisson Becker this summer.

Arsenal might be open to selling Ramsdale, but they can’t risk selling him to a direct rival like Liverpool. Ramsdale didn’t get a lot of playing time last season, but he’s actually a pretty solid goalie. With his fine goalkeeping, he came close to helping the team win the league in the 2022–23 season.

He could definitely give Liverpool’s goalkeeping a big boost and help them compete on multiple fronts. Arsenal should definitely consider letting go of Ramsdale, but it would be a mistake to let a custodian who is expected to become England’s next No. 1 end up at Liverpool and potentially come back to haunt them, especially when you look at what Leno at Fulham and Martinez at Villa inflicted on us last season!

Peter Rix

