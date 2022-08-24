Why Arsenal should not expect an easy win over Fulham this weekend

After Arsenal’s three wins over Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth, many Gooners are expecting that a visit to our London rivals Fulham should be a walk in the park for our newly confident starting XI, but I must admit that I am not as confident as most fans.
To give an idea of what we can expect to come up against, I need to remind everyone that Fulham won the Championship last season whilst scoring 106 goals in their 46 League games.
Marco Silva has spent fortunes to improve the team this summer, and it seems to be paying off as they are incredibly still unbeaten in their first three games of this season, including draws against Liverpool and Wolves, and a very hard-fought win over Brentford. They will be as confident as Arsenal are this weekend, and will not just lie down and let Arsenal walk all over them.
They now have Bernd Leno in goal, who will be eager to prove a point against the Gunners, and have brought in winger Manor Solomon amongst many other experienced arrivals. And of course Mirovic is on fire for the Cottagers.
Last night, Fulham lost to lowly Crawley in the League Cup, but considering Silva made ten changes to his team, I think we can totally discount that result and notice that the Fulham team we face will have had a week’s rest, just like us.
Ye, Arsenal are in very confident run of form, and long may it continue, but we also need to be aware that there are no easy London derbies, and this is a very possible banana skin…
Darren N
I understand this fear considering how Arsenal got humiliated by the “Lesser” PL teams last season. But seeing the kind of matches are having this season, players look ready for the EPL for the first time. Looking back to the last season, even when Arsenal was winning games, it never felt assured and positive. Our players looked surprised by their own win when they won and that hardly is a reassuring thing to watch. But something is different this season. So, I think Arsenal can get a win against Fulham. I just don’t think Arsenal will get a clean sheet though.
For sure,it won’t b an easy stuff bt remember we are da wounded lion since last season.da narrowly escaped was so painful bt shall b our morale booster
The above about Fulham is partly incorrect.
Muniz has gone on loan to Boro.
Wingers Solomon, Wilson and Kebano are all out with injuries
Fulham squad is threadbare and will be lucky to draw against high flying Arsenal this weekend
And it is not “a visit to our London rivals Fulham”
We are at home
I don’t expect an easy win but i do expect a win.
There are no easy games in the prem but let’s hope we can continue our good form
Coyg
Fulham managed to score two goals against Liverpool, so they’re not pushovers. There’s no reason to worry though, because of many factors
They just got knocked out of the Carabao cup, because Marco rested his first string players to be ready for us. This, is the first real test to prove how solid we are.
We should get 3 points, we need to keep the momentum running. The belief is there only Saka needs to come to the party.