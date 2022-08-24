Why Arsenal should not expect an easy win over Fulham this weekend

After Arsenal’s three wins over Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth, many Gooners are expecting that a visit to our London rivals Fulham should be a walk in the park for our newly confident starting XI, but I must admit that I am not as confident as most fans.

To give an idea of what we can expect to come up against, I need to remind everyone that Fulham won the Championship last season whilst scoring 106 goals in their 46 League games.

Marco Silva has spent fortunes to improve the team this summer, and it seems to be paying off as they are incredibly still unbeaten in their first three games of this season, including draws against Liverpool and Wolves, and a very hard-fought win over Brentford. They will be as confident as Arsenal are this weekend, and will not just lie down and let Arsenal walk all over them.

They now have Bernd Leno in goal, who will be eager to prove a point against the Gunners, and have brought in winger Manor Solomon amongst many other experienced arrivals. And of course Mirovic is on fire for the Cottagers.

Last night, Fulham lost to lowly Crawley in the League Cup, but considering Silva made ten changes to his team, I think we can totally discount that result and notice that the Fulham team we face will have had a week’s rest, just like us.

Ye, Arsenal are in very confident run of form, and long may it continue, but we also need to be aware that there are no easy London derbies, and this is a very possible banana skin…

Darren N

