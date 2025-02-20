Why Arsenal should not get carried away after beating Leicester City

Arsenal fans believe their team is back in form and can survive without a new striker after their victory over Leicester City at the weekend.

The Gunners secured a win against a side that could face relegation at the end of the campaign, yet some supporters view it as a significant result.

Leicester City put up a strong fight and will regret missing key chances during the match.

Arsenal have not proven much, but their ability to stay close to Liverpool in the title race is reflected in Betway’s latest Premier League odds which has the Gunners second in the betting.

While the victory could have a major impact by the end of the season, Arsenal should not overstate its significance for several reasons.

We played badly

Apart from Ethan Nwaneri, who was terrific, no Arsenal player looked like scoring in that game.

Despite dominating possession, we played poorly and without intent for most of the match.

Facing a team battling relegation should have been much easier than our performance against Leicester City suggested.

They seemed to anticipate our every move and defended well against us, which was not what we had hoped for after the Dubai camp.

Leicester has been beaten by almost every top team

Almost everyone expected us to win that game because Leicester City had lost 15 of their 24 Premier League matches before we faced them.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team seemed destined for the Championship, so there was nothing special about the victory.

The fact that we took so long to find the goals to win the game should concern the fans, especially since we will face much stronger opponents in most of our remaining fixtures.

Leicester pushed us hard, and if a better team had converted the chances they created, they could have beaten us.

We cannot assume our team is in a better place just because we secured a hard-fought win against Leicester City.

A half-decent team would defend each of Merino’s goals better

Mikel Merino was the hero for Arsenal in the Leicester City game, coming off the bench to score both key goals that secured the win.

The midfielder performed well in his time on the pitch and finished his chances like an experienced striker.

However, if we had faced a team even slightly better than Leicester City, they likely would have defended each ball that led to his goals.

Merino will probably never have an easier task as our striker, and expecting him to fill that role and score consistently is unrealistic.