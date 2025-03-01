Why Arsenal should not give up on winning the Premier League title yet

It is hard to believe that Arsenal can still win the Premier League title this season, even if you are the most optimistic Arsenal supporter.

The Gunners have some of the finest players in England, but Liverpool has been too good this season.

The Reds have not been perfect, but even when they have struggled, Arsenal have not taken advantage of those slips. This has been a major problem for Mikel Arteta’s side, as every title-winning team needs to capitalise when their closest rivals drop points. Instead, Arsenal have let key opportunities pass them by, which has ultimately left them in a difficult position as the season progresses.

This leaves the Gunners 13 points behind the leaders, even though they have a game in hand. While a game in hand can be useful, it only truly matters if it results in three points. Arsenal cannot afford to assume that their extra fixture will make up for the gap, as they need to ensure they actually win it. Otherwise, the gap to Liverpool will remain the same or even increase, making an already tough challenge almost impossible.

Liverpool is too hot to handle, and it is only a matter of time before the striker-less Arsenal cannot catch up with them again. The lack of a consistent goal scorer has been a huge problem for Arsenal, as they have failed to finish off games when needed. While they have talented attacking players, none have stepped up in the way Liverpool’s forwards have this season.

As the league season continues, Arsenal might be tempted to just give up the chase and not put as much effort in as required to win games. If that happens, their form could spiral, leading to an even worse outcome than just losing the title race.

It is not embarrassing to lose a league crown to a Liverpool side that has lost just one game, but dropping out of the top four after nearly winning the title would be a huge failure. Arsenal must ensure they stay focused to avoid ending the season with major disappointment.