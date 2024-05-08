Why Arsenal should NOT sell Oleks Zinchenko this summer

There are rumors circulating that Oleksander Zinchenko might be leaving Arsenal in the upcoming summer.

Mikel Arteta is looking to transition away from an inverted left-back role. He is actively searching for a left-sided central defender who can also play left-back. While in possession, Ben White will continue to overlap on the right wing with the new left-back and the two central defenders forming a back 3.

Now that Arsenal has seemingly abandoned Zinchenko’s tactical role as the inverted left back, they are considering his potential sale. Rumors suggest that both Newcastle and Bayern Munich are interested in acquiring Zinchenko, whom Arsenal want around £39 million for.

That said, I feel Zinchenko is a player that Arsenal should keep.

The Ukrainian player excelled in his inverted role, demonstrating his comfort on the ball as he seamlessly transitioned to midfield. His impressive passing ability and vision allowed him to create numerous opportunities for his teammates. Although deployed as a leftback, he greatly enhanced Arsenal’s attacking prowess. It is impossible to discuss Arsenal’s resurgence without acknowledging his significant contributions.

Yes, some believe that Zinchenko’s time as Arsenal’s left back has come to an end. However, perhaps it’s worth considering him as a potential midfield option.

Talents like Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe have failed to secure the No. 8 role at Arsenal, but Zinchenko’s exceptional technical abilities could potentially see him shine there.

We anticipate that Arteta will bring in a top midfielder during the summer to revamp his midfield. However, Zinchenko, who was originally a midfielder, could be an unexpected and successful option for the midfield next season.

If I were Arteta, I would definitely keep him.

Daniel O

