Why Arsenal should NOT sell Oleks Zinchenko this summer

There are rumors circulating that Oleksander Zinchenko might be leaving Arsenal in the upcoming summer.
Mikel Arteta is looking to transition away from an inverted left-back role. He is actively searching for a left-sided central defender who can also play left-back. While in possession, Ben White will continue to overlap on the right wing with the new left-back and the two central defenders forming a back 3.
Now that Arsenal has seemingly abandoned Zinchenko’s tactical role as the inverted left back, they are considering his potential sale. Rumors suggest that both Newcastle and Bayern Munich are interested in acquiring Zinchenko, whom Arsenal want around £39 million for.
That said, I feel Zinchenko is a player that Arsenal should keep.
The Ukrainian player excelled in his inverted role, demonstrating his comfort on the ball as he seamlessly transitioned to midfield. His impressive passing ability and vision allowed him to create numerous opportunities for his teammates. Although deployed as a leftback, he greatly enhanced Arsenal’s attacking prowess. It is impossible to discuss Arsenal’s resurgence without acknowledging his significant contributions.
Yes, some believe that Zinchenko’s time as Arsenal’s left back has come to an end. However, perhaps it’s worth considering him as a potential midfield option.
Talents like Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe have failed to secure the No. 8 role at Arsenal, but Zinchenko’s exceptional technical abilities could potentially see him shine there.
We anticipate that Arteta will bring in a top midfielder during the summer to revamp his midfield. However, Zinchenko, who was originally a midfielder, could be an unexpected and successful option for the midfield next season.
If I were Arteta, I would definitely keep him.
Daniel O
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Zinchenko has been very poor in his recent outings; the few goals we have conceded have been mainly from our left side of defence where he has been ominously missing or rounded by a winger. Now that we have Timber returning soon, Zinchenko is surplus to requirements. Sell him and use the funds to get an efficient striker; hopefully Isak
Zinc was high impact when he joined, as was Jesus
they did their job last season, helping turn Arsenal in to a credible title contender (for the first time in 10 years!)
this season Zinc has been ineffective in his position and frequently injured, Jesus the same
it feels like Arsenal have grown faster than Zinc and Jesus can keep up
neither are first choice in their position, a long way in fact
some seem to be looking for alternative roles to keep them relevant, e.g. Zinc in midfield, but for Zinc to move in to midfield someone has to dropped? Rice? Odegaard? Zinc is not a #6, too weak defensively
Zinc has not shown enough to suggest he is an upgrade in midfield on what we have, I can’t think of one single goal or assist in the PL this season
time to move them on and use the money to upgrade the squad
Zinc scored in our 3-1 win over Burnley @ the Emirates.
Zinny offers something different in the team, if he’s happy with some bit part role keep him. But for 39 mil I’d sell, but I doubt anyone would pay that much for him.
As for Jesus, the guy has been good for me just that he’s been injured more frequently. 16 goal contribution in 34 games (all competitions) is still good if you consider he’s been sparingly used and if you look at his contributions in the UCL his experience is still needed. I’d use him as a utility forward, he can play across all the front 3 positions as an impact player when needed. Unless we have proven upgrade lined up.