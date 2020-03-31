Why Arsenal should overlook PSG defensive signing

Layvin Kurzawa is believed to be a potential target for Arsenal this summer, but despite being available on a free transfer, I hope we look elsewhere.

Bukayo Saka has thoroughly impressed at left-back this season, but is expected to make way for the returning Kieran Tierney now he is back fit, while Sead Kolasinac also remains an option currently.

Mikel Arteta’s decision to field the 18 year-old in place of the Bosnian defender could be a big inclination that Kolasinac is outside of the manager’s future plans, and he could be available for transfer come the summer, but Saka is known to prefer to p[lay further up the pitch, and will likely get his wish with KT ready to play once more.

Kurzawa has been linked with a move to Arsenal previously, and with his set to become a free agent in three months time, speculation will only increase, but I would opt against such a move.

Gilles Grimandi has also expressed his dissatisfaction at the idea of signing the left-back in January, when reports claimed that a free transfer had already been arranged , and I agree with every word.

Kurzawa looks like he is coasting his way to an easy living, and has no intention to better himself on the pitch. He has spells where he looks to be enjoying his football, but largely looks more than happy to just cash his cheque.

We have enough passengers at Arsenal, and while we do only need a back-up option to Kieran Tierney or Saka at present, we should be looking for competitive players that want to fight for a place on the pitch, and not one who is happy to get paid to sit on the bench.

Does Kurzawa have enough ability to walk into our squad? Do we really want a back-up left-back who has such a lack of ambition?

Patrick