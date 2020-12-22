Why Arsenal should prioritise beating Man City over the Chelsea match

Why Man City Tie Is More Important Than Chelsea Game by Dan Smith
I might be in the minority here, but I would choose beating Man City in the League Cup ahead of winning against Chelsea on Boxing Day. I never understood some peoples disrespect towards the Carabao Cup as it’s a chance to win a trophy.
In the past we would play a weak side even at the quarter final stage and my stance would be, ‘we are not good enough to be putting our nose up to any piece of silverware.’
Now in 15th place in December, we are certainly not good enough to be putting our nose up to any piece of silverware!
On paper, we are currently in a relegation fight, but (without sounding arrogant) we are too good to go down, and at some point will put a sequence of results together. So unless you think we are in danger of relegation, the League campaign is a write off.
Who cares if we finish 13th or 9th – it means the same? It represents failure and not meeting our standards set. It means the cups are our only route to salvation or any happiness from the season.
Even from a business point of view, winning a trophy is now our most likely route to qualifying for Europe.
After the first lockdown, Arsenal made it clear that a lack of European football would impact their transfer policy. The fact we were suddenly happy for the revenue of the Europa League (which is nothing compared to the Champions League) showed how much financially we were hurting due to Covid.
This is the same scenario. Arsenal still don’t know when fans will be allowed back into stadiums.
They will see from the table that we will not be in the top 6, so they need another FA Cup, League Cup or preferably the Europa League.
If we could somehow survive Man City, you could find yourself be just a beating a Brentford or Stoke away from a trip to Wembley.
Of course, with confidence lacking, the last thing anyone wants to see is Man City pass the ball around for 90 minutes while we run around like headless chickens. They have a habit of rocking up at the Emirates at the worse time and really rubbing our noses into the dirt.
Ironically, they did that over just 12 months ago when Arteta was their assistant, and awkwardly had a front row seat of the shambles he was inheriting.
A year on, things change yet stay the same.
I just hope the Spaniard doesn’t take the easy way out.
He knows Pep Guardiola takes this cup seriously, so even if he does rotate his squad, there will be world class players on the pitch.
The likes of Aguero, Ake, Mendy, Foden, Mahrez and Fernandinho were all on the bench at the weekend.
The easiest thing to do would be to play your fringe players, lose, say it was because we had youngsters playing, and spare your first team further embarrassment.
That would be cowardly.
In fact, if we have any leaders at all (and I have my doubts) then players shouldn’t be wanting a rest, they should be demanding to play. They should be looking at the League Cup as a way to at least achieve something, to give us fans something to at least hope for.
Needing to win the League Cup to qualify for Europe is a fall from grace, but we have no divine right to think we are better than that at the moment.
Dan
I agree. Beating Man City should be the priority right now.
.Win and spark our team’s revival
.Win and save some face
.Win and keep another trophy dream alive
.Win and have another route to Europe(?)
.Lose and eliminate our chances of a trophy
.Lose and demoralize everyone further
.Lose and Arteta out(?)
Which outcome will it be?
Man City have laboured this season but are now starting to gain momentum. They have a home game against Newcastle on Saturday so can afford to play a strong team in the Carabao. Arteta’s position as manager is under threat and only a win will do against City, Chelsea and Brighton. Huge three games coming up
We need to collect Trophy as much as we can. Doesn’t matter which trophy. Better than Audi Trophy. Forget about EPL top 8. Just need to stay out of relegation. Thats all we got now.
I agree. Finishing 13th with a cup would be better than finishing 9th without one this season. This season’s league games are about getting the new system & new players working properly without getting relegated. Other big clubs have had these transitional periods with much lower-than-usual league finishes and bounced back well, and I think Arsenal can do this too.
In the long term I think we will be ok, once more dead-wood has been cleared out and the new core of the team is established EG. Gabriel / Partey fully adapted to EPL and no more red cards., No more Xhaka with a much better replacement in midfield, a fit & flying Martinelli available to provide more options in attack, lots more work on Pepe to unlock more of his potential, Saka growing into one of the senior key players, and of course hopefully some backing from the owner in the transfer windows.
Completely sensible assessment, Dan.
The only way to get back to Europe is through the cup competitions.
Even though top 6 is still mathematically achievable I don’t believe the lads will bounce back soon enough to make it a reality. I don’t think they’ll win more than 7 points in the next 5 games.
If they survive relegation, they probably won’t even make it in the top 10.
And I’d love it if they can manage that because another season in Europe means another season where there’s no excuse to buy cheap players.
We don’t seem to have energy to compete in the league let alone 4 competitions. He should leave the Carabao to the young players from start to finish.
He should not risk first team players injured in Carabao. We cannot afford that luxury with the current state we are in.
The focus should be to get the players to believe in their manager again and give their all in competitions that actually matter.
Why , the Leauge is a write off
The priority for now is to stay in EPL. Imagine wining this cup and get relegated. Which one is better? I think Arsenal should avoid relegation by all means
We won’t get relegated
Agree that we should prioritise the City game over Chelsea.
Don’t mean to sound defeatist. Even if we field our strongest team against Chelsea, a point is probably the best we can hope for.
As for the relegation battle, even if we continue playing the abysmal football we are used to this season, I still see at least 3 teams finishing below us.
Cups are our most viable route to Europe and should be prioritised
Surviving in EPL is far more important than going to the next phase of League Cup. Arteta and the coaches should use League Cup as an experiment