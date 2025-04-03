Why Arsenal should replace Leandro Trossard this summer

Leandro Trossard is an incredibly blessed player fitness-wise, as he rarely gets injured, which explains why he has played in all of Arsenal’s Premier League matches this season. The Belgian international joined the Gunners from Brighton and has been doing his best to contribute to the team’s success. His availability has been a major asset for the squad, especially given the injury problems that have plagued some of his teammates.

Arsenal is fortunate to have Trossard in their ranks because he is always fit and ready to play when others are sidelined. His consistency in being available is commendable, and it provides Mikel Arteta with valuable depth in attacking options. However, while Trossard’s fitness is a major strength, his goal contributions as an attacker have been a point of concern. With just four goals and five assists in 30 Premier League games this season, there is a question of whether that is enough for an Arsenal player aiming to be part of a team competing for major honours.

If Arsenal’s ambitions are to finish inside the top four, Trossard’s return may be deemed acceptable. But for a club that wants to win the Premier League and challenge on all fronts, there is a need for more from their attackers.

Furthermore, if Arsenal successfully pursues other top attacking talents, such as Nico Williams, Trossard’s place in the squad could be under threat. Should Williams arrive, it would make it difficult for Trossard to maintain a starting role. As such, Arsenal might consider cashing in on the Belgian in the summer, allowing them to generate funds that could be put towards acquiring a higher-calibre player to enhance their attack.