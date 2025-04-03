Why Arsenal should replace Leandro Trossard this summer

Leandro Trossard is an incredibly blessed player fitness-wise, as he rarely gets injured, which explains why he has played in all of Arsenal’s Premier League matches this season. The Belgian international joined the Gunners from Brighton and has been doing his best to contribute to the team’s success. His availability has been a major asset for the squad, especially given the injury problems that have plagued some of his teammates.
Arsenal is fortunate to have Trossard in their ranks because he is always fit and ready to play when others are sidelined. His consistency in being available is commendable, and it provides Mikel Arteta with valuable depth in attacking options. However, while Trossard’s fitness is a major strength, his goal contributions as an attacker have been a point of concern. With just four goals and five assists in 30 Premier League games this season, there is a question of whether that is enough for an Arsenal player aiming to be part of a team competing for major honours.
If Arsenal’s ambitions are to finish inside the top four, Trossard’s return may be deemed acceptable. But for a club that wants to win the Premier League and challenge on all fronts, there is a need for more from their attackers.
Furthermore, if Arsenal successfully pursues other top attacking talents, such as Nico Williams, Trossard’s place in the squad could be under threat. Should Williams arrive, it would make it difficult for Trossard to maintain a starting role. As such, Arsenal might consider cashing in on the Belgian in the summer, allowing them to generate funds that could be put towards acquiring a higher-calibre player to enhance their attack.
Gabriel out for the rest of the season? Damn!!!
Mbappe will tear Kiwior apart.
Hopefully Timber and White get fit for that game so Kiwior doesn’t get to play.
Calafiori can do the job if he is fit, Ben White should be available, but you are right about Kiwior, not good enough, Partey also too slow for the games against RM
And need Calafiori in for Skelley
Merino.
Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Partey.
Skelly. Saliba. White. Timber.
Raya.
OT – If Chelski defeat or draw with Spuds today, St. Totteringham’s Day will be early this year. 🥳🥳🥳
Ha another trophy for the record books 😂
Gabriel is yet another long-term key injury. Wow! This season has been a complete nightmare for player availability. Get one back (Saka), lose another. It’s been like this all season.
At this point, I don’t know if it’s even fair to judge Arteta on this season. What could any manager do with so many players missing?
And JA just ran an article on how lucky we were that Gabriel was suspended for the Argentina game. This season in a nutshell.
Saliba played 210 mins. for France and every minute last season. Go figure. Doesn’t speak well for the idea that you somehow know how many minutes of play constitute overuse and when that gets any particular player to the danger zone for an injury during any particular time in their career. “Predicting” the worst using assumptions and being right on occasion or using hindsight are irrelevant.
Perhaps the real question should be why do we suffer so many injuries on a regular basis than most?
Why us?
It can’t be a coincidence.
I am certainly judging the manager on that as well as his players terrible discipline that cost us valuable points.
I guess it could be if the injuries would vary but a clear pattern is can be seen:
Havertz – torn hamstring
Saka – torn hamstring
Gabriel – torn hamstring
I think Nwaneri also missed a month because of hammie.
This is not bad luck, this is a pattern.
DaJuhi, it would be interesting to see how many other clubs have seen players out with hamstring injuries.
Now that’s a good question HH, but we also suffered many injuries under AW, so I wonder why that question wasn’t asked then?
The same goes for our disciplinary record and I remember quite clearly how the media were calling him out for the number of red cards while he was in charge – did you judge him on that as well?
As for the red cards themselves, if your going to judge MA on them, shouldn’t you be taking into account whether or not they were correct and which referee issued them?
I cannot possibly judge MA on this season now, especially after the awful news that Gabriel is out for the rest of the season.
With the RM showpiece coming up, we will have to field a squad with Gabriel, Havertz, Tomiyasu (and possibly Timber) all out with long term injuries.
I think that MA has done a excellent job keeping us in second place in the PL and into the last eight of the CL with such an enormous disadvantage – perhaps that’s why Mr Kronkie has given him those two extra seasons to, hopefully, show what HIS squad of fit players can do.
Just checked with the PL and there have been 118 hamstring injuries this season alone (not sure if Gabriel is included, if not 119!) and 79 have resulted in a minimum of one month out of the game, so it seems THAT MA is not the root cause of such injuries at The Arsenal – much to the disappointment of some fans I suspect!!
Actually Ken I did judge the great Arsene on the number of injuries we suffered season after season. I also asked the same question back then why only us?
For Arteta the reason is obvious. He does not rotate unless there is a high number of injuries. He run his first eleven to the ground. Even horses with their strong legs and large lungs need regular rest.
Regarding the discipline under the great Arsene, it was never used as an excuse like it is being used freely under Arteta.
See my reply about the number of hamstring injuries this season below HH and you can see it’s not only us – I wonder if fans of those clubs who’ve also had these injuries will judge their manager by them?
Of course, none of them are second in the PL and in the last eight of the CL, so they’ll have a bigger axe to grind wouldn’t you say?
Trossard will only get slower as he ages, despite his two-footedness and goal/ assist contribution. He made too many sloppy passes, which most of them were luckily not exploited by the oppositions
His reckless pass forced Lewis-Skelly to tackle Matt Doherty when we were playing against Wolves and the incident made Lewis-Skelly red-carded. He made several other misplaced passes in the game and one of them forced Raya to make a difficult save
We need a pacier inverted LW to compete with Martinelli
Unlike a number of others recruited during the Arteta reign, Trossard has proved to be good value for money and the fact that he has been virtually injury free has been important given our never ending casualty list.He has been a very useful member of our squad and while he is likely to be moved on at the end of the season ,unless we can secure a higher quality left winger, inverted or conventional, I would be happy to have him around as a dependable back up.
Trossard has been sub par for most of the season. I would not feel comfortable banking on him getting more productive as he ages. He was a good signing, but he’s not good enough for q contract extension. Time to move on.
In terms of the club re-build, I always saw Trossard as being in the “interim” category.
He wasn’t there when MA started, he was brouigh in (iirc during a January window when the club was short-handed) and seemed to me like someone who was a stopgap until the money was available after filling in other more urgent needs.
That time may be coming, but with other unscripted problems emerging… well, stuff happens, plans change.
The club is still rebuilding and there will be bumps in the road. Trossard may survive due to that for a while longer.