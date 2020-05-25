Why Arsenal should sell Sead Kolasinac this summer and sign a replacement

This summer represents another time for teams to sign new players as well as discard current ones, and Arsenal is no different from any other team in that regard.

Mikel Arteta isn’t one to give much away when it comes to his plans for the club, however, the Spaniard is expected to make some changes to his team when the transfer window reopens.

The Gunners want new defenders among other positions and we would have to sell some defenders to land fresh ones. One defender that I think we should offload while we can is Sead Kolasinac.

The former Schalke 04 man has not had the best of times in an Arsenal shirt, and every summer it seems like the new season would be the time for him to eventually prove his worth as a Gunner.

However, after making 95 appearances in three years, we have become more accustomed to him getting injured in matches than watching him play week in and week out for a lengthy period.

The Bosnian will be 27-year-old in June and I think that this is the perfect time for us to sell him if the club can get any meaningful value from his sale.

We have already spent on Kieran Tierney whom I believe could be one of the best in the league for years to come, selling Kolasinac and using his transfer fee to land one of the many free agents that would be available would make perfect sense.

An article from Ime