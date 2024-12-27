Why Arsenal should take the offer and snap up this under-rated PSG forward

Randal Kolo Muani of France runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A2 match between France and Israel on November 14, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign French forward in January.

Arsenal for a long while now have been tipped to finally bring in quality additions to their attacking frontline yet the Gunners failed to do this despite the glaring need for it. With the transfer window fast approaching, anyone of an Arsenal affiliation believes it’s now or never to not only strengthen that area but to also cover for the losses of Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling to injury.

Indeed this is the main reason why we have to bring in forward additions, our attacking options are currently not enough for a side dreaming of glory come the end of the campaign. Many names have been linked for potential recruitment but it remains to be seen whether any will pique our interest at the time.

One such name in recent days has been Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani. A player we have been linked with before, I guess it should come as no surprise what The Standard has revealed concerning us and the player. According to the report, The Gunners will be handed the chance to sign the versatile French attacker on loan however it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be interested with a move.

A number of reasons can be to blame for this, firstly the player isn’t having the best of seasons at the French capital. He hasn’t been a prominent figure in Luis Enrique’s side even though he was expected to be after the departure of Kyliam Mbappe, he has only made 2 starts in all competitions this season with the remaining 12 of his 14 total appearances coming from off the bench. He has only contributed 2 goals and an assist partly due to the limited game time which is also partly why his parent club will be looking to move him on.

His current situation is a far cry compared to his last full campaign with Eintracht Frankurt before joining PSG where he was involved in 37 (23 G. 14 A.) goal contributions out of 46 appearances in the 2022/23 season. There is surely a player in there, but it remains to be seen if his profile is what we even need at the moment, further questions will be regarding his form in the last two campaigns which you can imagine will be a huge turn off considering our needs at the moment. It is interesting that he was picked and played in the France Euro 2024 squad, despite being ignored by PSG. He even scored in the semifinal against Spain!

Regardless of this, considering we’ll have a very good chance to sign him if we reignite our interest, will it therefore be a smart move?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

