Why Arsenal thinks Premier League attacker is a good fit

Bryan Mbeumo has attracted Arsenal’s attention with his impressive performances this season.

The Cameroonian forward has been in fantastic form for Brentford, with his goals and assists likely to help the Bees secure a strong finish in the Premier League this term.

Several clubs are monitoring Mbeumo, as he consistently delivers standout performances for his West London club.

At 25, next summer could present the ideal opportunity for Mbeumo to make a move, potentially making him open to leaving Brentford.

Arsenal’s interest is genuine, as they need more attacking options in certain areas of the pitch.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are keen to sign Mbeumo because of his versatility in attack. He is capable of playing behind the striker, on both flanks and even as a number nine, making his profile one to watch closely.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mbeumo has been fantastic in the Premier League this season, and he looks destined for bigger clubs. If we fail to sign him, a rival will bolster their squad with his addition.

We need to act fast and make our intention clear to his entourage so we can gain inroads when the auction begins.

