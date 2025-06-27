Why Arsenal v Tottenham in pre-season is not the best idea

The idea of Arsenal playing Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season match is one that should be quickly dismissed. The North London Derby is one of football’s fiercest rivalries, and trying to shoehorn it into the relaxed, experimental setting of pre-season undermines both the purpose of these games and the meaning of the fixture itself.

Pre-season is a time for building fitness, testing tactical ideas, and integrating new signings. The matches are meant to be low-pressure, allowing clubs to focus on preparation rather than results. The North London Derby, however, is never a low-pressure affair. The history and animosity between Arsenal and Tottenham guarantee that any meeting, regardless of the context, will be charged with emotion and intensity. There is simply no such thing as a friendly between these two sides.

Some will argue that because previous pre-season encounters have passed without incident, there is no reason to worry. But this ignores the ever-present risk that comes with such a heated rivalry. The potential for flashpoints, injuries, or unsavoury scenes is always there, and these are the last things either club needs as they prepare for a new campaign. Pre-season should be about careful preparation, not about reigniting old hostilities. The physical and mental demands of a derby clash are unlike any other, and risking player fitness in what should be a controlled environment is simply not sensible.

There is also the matter of what these matches mean to supporters. The anticipation for the North London Derby is built on its rarity and the fact that it truly matters when it arrives. Fans wait eagerly to secure your tickets for the real thing, knowing that every meeting is an event that could shape the season. By staging a derby as part of a pre-season tour, clubs risk diluting the significance of their competitive clashes and turning a special occasion into just another fixture for the sake of marketing. The derby thrives on its intensity and the high stakes involved, and reducing it to a pre-season friendly risks eroding that unique atmosphere.

Arsenal and Tottenham are far better served by focusing on their own preparations, facing a variety of opponents that allow for proper assessment and development. When the real North London Derby comes around, it should be an occasion that retains its full weight and meaning for everyone involved. Pre-season is not the time for rivalry, and certainly not the time to risk the unique status of English football’s most passionate derby.